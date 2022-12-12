‘Sounds Like Some People You Fired’: Elon Musk Relentlessly Booed On Stage At Dave Chappelle’s Show
Elon Musk made a surprise appearance on stage in San Francisco with Dave Chappelle and the crowd made it clear they wanted him gone, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Sunday, Dave was performing at the Chase Center. Toward the end of his set, he decided to bring out his guest.
Dave introduced Elon by telling the crowd, “Make some noise for the richest man in the world.”
The crowd’s energy quickly turned hostile as they let out loud boos for Elon. The crowd did not let up and they let the tech billionaire know how they felt.
Elon didn’t appear to know what to do but hold his hands up. He turned to Dave and said, “Wasn’t expecting this were you?”
Dave replied, “Sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience.”
The comedian tried to gain control of his audience, but the booing continued. He then joked that the people booing were upset because they had terrible seats NOT because of Elon.
Elon stood next to Dave quietly as he unsuccessfully tried to turn the crowd around. At one point, Dave said, “whatever.”
Fans were not pleased with Dave and took to Twitter after the show. One said, “Elon Musk got booed for almost 10 minutes straight at a Dave Chappelle show. Your take away shouldn't be the boos but Chappelle insulting the crowd and calling them poor for booing his friend.”
Another commented, “Dave Chappelle shuck and jived trying every Space X, “I’m rich b----!” joke in his arsenal & even resorted to insulting his audience then switching to kuumbaya to stop the tide of boos raining down on the Chief Twit but no avail. Lesson: you cannot buy being the cool kid.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Elon has not been making any friends since taking over Twitter. In the past couple of weeks, he has caught backlash for spreading misinformation on Twitter and reinstating accounts for conservatives who had been blocked on the platform.
On top of that, he laid off thousands of employees who have accused him of ruining the platform they worked hard to create.