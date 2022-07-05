Dave Chappelle Thwarts Housing Project In Ohio Hometown By Buying Up Land

Already a local hero in Yellow Springs, Ohio, comedian Dave Chappelle has solidified his standing with a most unusual real estate deal.

Per the Daily Mail, Chappelle dipped into his own pockets to buy the full 52 acres of land in his community where a 140-home development was being planned. Much like when residents put up signs in their front yards supporting a favored local political candidate, in this case over the July 4 weekend, the signs popping up read simply, “Thanks, Dave!”