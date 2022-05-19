Dave Chappelle's Attacker Pleads Not Guilty To Attempted Murder Charge After Allegedly Stabbing Roommate

Chappelle was performing at Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival when it all went down, and has since been fully cooperating with the police investigation into the incident.

"We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right of stand-up comedians to perform on stage without fear of violence," a Netflix spokesperson told CNN in a statement.

When it comes to his reaction, Chappelle wanted to keep the spotlight on his craft and those who rushed in to help amidst the chaos.

"As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show," Carla Sims, his representative, said in a statement to CNN after the ordeal. "Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."