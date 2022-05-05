Dave Chappelle's Attacker Will Not Face Felony Charges As Comedian Breaks Silence About 'Unsettling' Incident

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has referred the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office for misdemeanor filing consideration," Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the L.A. County DA's Office, told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"After reviewing the evidence, prosecutors determined that while criminal conduct occurred, the evidence as presented did not constitute felony conduct," added Risling.

Sources told The Los Angeles Times that Lee did not brandish the replica gun that had the ability to eject a knife blade "when you discharge it correctly." Due to it being stored away in a bag at the time, it was among the reasons a felony charge did not come about.