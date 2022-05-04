Dave Chappelle Slammed For Joke After Attack On Stage, 'It Was A Trans Man!'

Dave Chappelle found himself in hot water for joking that the person who attacked him on stage during a live show was a “trans man,” because a number of upset fans took to social media afterward to slam the comedian over what they believed was yet another blatant display of transphobia.

During Chappelle’s show at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl Tuesday night, which was part of Netflix’s ongoing Is a Joke festival, a man armed with a fake gun rushed the stage and tackled the 48-year-old comic in the middle of his routine.