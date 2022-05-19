Chris Brown Congratulates Ex Rihanna After Welcoming A Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky
Just moments after the news broke about Rihanna giving birth, congratulatory messages started pouring in — including a sweet note which caught fans by surprise.
Chris Brown sent the superstar his best wishes by posting an Instagram story with a personalized message stating 'Congratulations' with prayer hands, a red heart, and pregnant woman emoji on Thursday, May 19.
As previously reported by Radar, RiRi and A$AP Rocky welcomed a baby boy in Los Angeles last week and somehow managed to keep his birth under wraps.
According to reports, the 34-year-old Barbados-born singer's baby was born on Friday the 13th, but his name has not been revealed.
The message came weeks after A$AP called out Brown for his infamously beating Rihanna in his newly released song titled D.M.B.
The No Guidance singer appeared unbothered by the song reference and is letting the world know there are no hard feelings as he wishes nothing but the best for the couple.
The former flames had a rocky relationship from 2007 through 2009, which ended after things turned ugly. In February 2009, the pair got into a heated argument where Brown attacked Rihanna, leaving her face battered and bruised.
The injuries were so gruesome the singer had to be taken to a local hospital.
Shortly after the incident, Brown turned himself in to the police and pled guilty to a felony assault charge months later. He ended up accepting a plea deal that included domestic violence counseling, community service, and 5 years of probation.
Despite a 5-year restraining order being in place following the attack, the pair briefly got back together from 2012 to 2013.
Since they broke off their rekindled fling, the two have not been seen together in any sort of capacity.