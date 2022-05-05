A$AP Rocky Calls Out Chris Brown For Beating Rihanna In New Song

A$AP Rocky recently released a new song calling out Chris Brown for his infamous beating up of Rihanna in 2009, and the rapper didn’t pull any punches as he took shots at Brown for the incident that left the singer and actress with a swollen black eye and bloody split lip.

The 33-year-old rapper’s new song, which released Thursday and immediately started trending with upwards of 500,000 views within hours of its release, is titled “D.M.B” and is full of lyrics not only expressing his feelings for Rihanna but also calling out her exes who did her wrong.