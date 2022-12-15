Elon Musk Accuses Alleged 'Stalker' Of Following His 2-Year-Old Son Thinking It Was Him, Billionaire Posts Video Of Man
Elon Musk recently claimed a stalker was caught following his young son this week thinking the child was him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Musk then posted a video of the alleged stalker to Twitter after the purported incident.
In a shocking development to come as the 51-year-old multi-billionaire continues to navigate his recent $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Musk now claims his children are being followed by individuals attempting to confront him.
According to Musk, the incident took place Tuesday night.
“Last night, car carrying lil X in LA was followed by crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked car from moving & climbed onto hood,” the billionaire father of eight tweeted.
Musk added, “Legal action is being taken against Sweeney & organizations who supported harm to my family.”
Three hours after his initial post, Musk then tweeted a video of the alleged stalker.
“Anyone recognize this person or car?” he wrote. In the video, an unidentified person is seen behind the wheel of a white Hyundai.
The driver is seen wearing a hood and a black mask over his mouth before the camera pans to the front of the vehicle and displays the alleged suspect’s California license plate. At one point, the driver is heard saying, “Got it.”
The shocking incident also came shortly before Musk suspended Jack Sweeney, the 21-year-old programmer who tracks Musk’s private jet, from Twitter on Wednesday morning over alleged “physical safety violations.”
“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation,” he wrote after suspending Sweeney’s Twitter account. “This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.”
“Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok,” Musk added.
It is unclear how or why Musk connected Tuesday night's incident involving his 2-year-old son X to Sweeney’s tracking of the Tesla and SpaceX founder’s private jet.
X, whose full name is X Æ A-Xii Musk and who was in the car Tuesday night when an alleged stalker “climbed onto hood,” is one of two children the billionaire shares with musician Grimes.