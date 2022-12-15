Elon Musk Accuses Alleged 'Stalker' Of Following His 2-Year-Old Son Thinking It Was Him, Billionaire Posts Video Of Man

Elon Musk recently claimed a stalker was caught following his young son this week thinking the child was him, RadarOnline.com has learned. Musk then posted a video of the alleged stalker to Twitter after the purported incident.

In a shocking development to come as the 51-year-old multi-billionaire continues to navigate his recent $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Musk now claims his children are being followed by individuals attempting to confront him.