Elon Musk Stops Paying Rent At Twitter's San Francisco HQ, Considering Not Providing Severance Pay To Fired Employees
Elon Musk is refusing to pay rent at Twitter’s California headquarters as well as the company’s numerous other offices around the world, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking revelation came on Tuesday, the same day the 51-year-old billionaire and newfound Twitter CEO lost his position as the richest person in the world to Louis Vuitton group chief Bernard Arnault.
According to Daily Mail, sources claim Musk hasn’t paid rent at the company’s San Francisco headquarters and other offices in weeks, and the business mogul is attempting to renegotiate the terms of Twitter’s lease with the building’s owner, Shortenstein.
Musk is also reconsidering paying severance packages to those Twitter employees recently axed by the Tesla and SpaceX founder in an effort to slash costs across the social media company.
Musk initially vowed to provide two months of pay and one month of severance to United States employees let go from Twitter following his $44 billion acquisition of the company in October.
Rather than pay his former employees their previously promised severance pay, Musk is instead reportedly weighing whether to pay for the lawsuits that would inevitably come should he choose not to provide the severance packages.
Other drastic cost-cutting measures Musk has taken since taking over Twitter include refusing to pay for travel expenses taken by his employees prior to his acquisition of the company – including one travel expense tab totaling more than $197,000.
He has also refused to pay out millions of dollars to former Twitter executives who were fried from the company, arguing that the executives were fired “for cause” and therefore do not qualify for the millions they are allegedly owed.
These cost-cutting measures all come as Musk continues to crackdown on his remaining Twitter employees, threatening to file lawsuits if the employees “act in a manner contrary to the company's interest.”
“If you clearly and deliberately violate the NDA that you signed when joining Twitter, you accept liability to the full extent of the law and Twitter will immediately seek damages,” Musk wrote in a recently leaked email to his employees this week.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Musk has already dissolved a number of councils overseeing core aspects of the social media platform – including the company’s 100-member Trust and Safety Council which was disbanded on Monday.
Musk has also begun auctioning off items from twitter’s San Francisco headquarters in a seemingly desperate move to recoup even more money. The items being auctioned off include kitchen supplies, a massive Twitter bird statue, a $17,000 pan and a $20,000 espresso machine.