Twitter CEO Elon Musk Vows To Release Details About 'What REALLY Happened' With Hunter Biden Laptop Story Censorship
Elon Musk teased the release of never-before-heard details about Twitter's decision to censor a story about Hunter Biden's laptop, RadarOnline.com can confirm, promising to share what really happened.
"We're double-checking some facts, so probably start live-tweeting in about 40 mins," the new Twitter chief wrote on Friday an hour after his initial announcement on Hunter, revealing there would also be a Q&A.
"This will be awesome," Musk wrote in a separate tweet with a popcorn emoji.
Many have called out the story suppression after the New York Post published an article with a trove of emails from the now-infamous laptop three weeks before the 2020 presidential election.
The bombshell report was difficult for Twitter to quickly verify, leading the social media giant to prevent users from sharing links to the article and locking The Post out of its Twitter account for more than two weeks.
A former Twitter executive has since admitted the social media company made the wrong call by censoring the report in a discussion with tech journalist Kara Swisher.
"We didn't know what to believe, we didn't know what was true, there was smoke," Yoel Roth, the former head of Twitter's Trust & Safety department, said.
Both Roth and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg were approached by the FBI prior to the election with warnings about spreading foreign propaganda and misinformation, which had made them wary of misleading reports.
The laptop story "set off every single one of my finely tuned APT28 hack and leak campaign alarm bells. Everything about it looked like a hack and leak," according to Roth.
Roth had quit earlier this month following Musk's takeover.
As those who have followed Hunter's laptop story know, the abandoned computer was dropped off at a repair shop in Delaware back in April 2019.
In addition to the trove of emails, other material discovered on the computer included a video that appears to show Hunter smoking while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.