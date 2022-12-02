REVEALED: Secret Service In Possession Of Hunter Biden Gun Investigation Documents After Claiming Records Didn't Exist

The Secret Service is allegedly in possession of hundreds of documents about the investigation into the gun Hunter Biden illegally purchased and then allegedly discarded in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking development comes just months after the Secret Service insisted they had “no records” connected to the investigation into President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son, although a government watchdog group has now claimed the federal law enforcement agency has hundreds of pages of documents connected to the probe.