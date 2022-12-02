REVEALED: Secret Service In Possession Of Hunter Biden Gun Investigation Documents After Claiming Records Didn't Exist
The Secret Service is allegedly in possession of hundreds of documents about the investigation into the gun Hunter Biden illegally purchased and then allegedly discarded in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking development comes just months after the Secret Service insisted they had “no records” connected to the investigation into President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son, although a government watchdog group has now claimed the federal law enforcement agency has hundreds of pages of documents connected to the probe.
“The Secret Service’s changing story on records raises additional questions about its role in the Hunter Biden gun incident,” said Tom Fitton, the president of the watchdog group Judicial Watch, on Thursday.
“One thing is clear, Judicial Watch’s persistence means the public may get records that the Secret Service suggested didn’t exist.”
According to Judicial Watch, the Secret Service located more than 100 records totaling more than 400 pages connected to the federal probe into Hunter on November 10 following a Freedom of Information request filed by the watchdog group.
The federal agency also reportedly claimed it will complete its processing of the newly found records by January 9, 2023. After the initial processing of the records, the Secret Service will then turn over “all non-exempt materials” by that date.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Hunter was first seen with the illegally purchased handgun when photos of himself with the firearm – dated October 2018 – leaked from his “laptop from hell” earlier this year.
The gun, which Hunter allegedly purchased by lying about his drug addiction on a federal gun form, purportedly disappeared after his sister-in-law-turned-lover, Hallie Biden, discarded the firearm in a nearby supermarket garbage can.
Following the disappearance of the gun, an investigation was opened by the Secret Service and Delaware State Police – although no arrests or charges were ever made in connection to the incident.
The Secret Service then denied the agency had any documents pertaining to the investigation after this outlet filed its own Freedom of Information request in July.
"In response to your FOIA request, the Secret Service FOIA Office has conducted a reasonable search for all potentially responsive documents,” the letter, dated July 12, stated.
“The Secret Service FOIA Office searched all Program Offices that were likely to contain potentially responsive records, and no records were located,” the agency added.
Sources have since suggested the federal government is in possession of enough evidence to charge the scandal-scarred first son for the gun incident, as well as a separate investigation pertaining to Hunter’s allegedly illegal overseas business dealings.