Former Kanye West Collaborator & Rapper Theophilus London Vanishes Without A Trace, Worried Family Files Missing Persons Report

Dec. 28 2022, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper Theophilus London, a well-known former collaborator of Kanye West, who vanished without a trace and was last heard from months ago in July.

RadarOnline.com discovered relatives of the performer have filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 27.

At this time, RadarOnline.com can confirm that his name and photo have not yet been added to LAPD's online missing persons database although a spokesperson said that his report had been taken.

London paved his way on the music scene with his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. He later released Vibes, executive produced by the Yeezy designer in 2014, and Bebey in 2020.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," 35-year-old London's father, Lary Moses, said in a statement this week as loved ones plead for his safe return. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal."

"No matter what, we will come get you son," his father continued.

Friends and family told Variety they last spoke to him in L.A. in July, prompting them to travel to the city on Tuesday after trying to uncover his whereabouts unsuccessfully.

That timeline matches up with his last posting on Instagram which was shared that same month. In recent days, concerned fans have reached out in the comments to inquire about his well-being.

London is described as a 35-year-old Black man, standing at 6-foot-2, weighing 175 pounds, with dark brown eyes. He was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York.

The performer has made a name for himself as he's also worked with other big stars in music besides West, including Travis Scott, Tame Impala, and Ellie Goulding.

London also earned a Grammy nomination in 2016 for best rap performance for a featured spot on West's All Day.

London's cousin, Mikhail Noel, has since posted a link on Instagram via his account with the handle @iamdjkellz asking anyone to come forward with any information on the rapper's disappearance.

