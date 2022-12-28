Former Kanye West Collaborator & Rapper Theophilus London Vanishes Without A Trace, Worried Family Files Missing Persons Report

At this time, RadarOnline.com can confirm that his name and photo have not yet been added to LAPD's online missing persons database although a spokesperson said that his report had been taken.

London paved his way on the music scene with his debut album, Timez Are Weird These Days, in 2011. He later released Vibes, executive produced by the Yeezy designer in 2014, and Bebey in 2020.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," 35-year-old London's father, Lary Moses, said in a statement this week as loved ones plead for his safe return. "We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are, send us some signal."

"No matter what, we will come get you son," his father continued.