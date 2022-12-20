Where's Ye? Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Struggling To Track Disgraced Mogul Down, Unable To Serve Him With $4.5 Million Lawsuit
Kanye West’s ex-business manager has been trying to locate the disgraced musician but has been having trouble finding him — which has caused issues with serving him with legal papers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the manager, Thomas St. John, revealed he has been struggling for weeks to find West.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, St. John sued West accusing him of refusing to pay a monthly fee they agreed upon. In court documents, the manager said West became “aggressive” during a recent meeting and then proceeded to stop paying his invoices.
St. John said he was hired by West in March 2022. He said the musician approved of his work so much that he promoted him to CFO of Donda, one of West’s companies.
The business manager said he was in the process of obtaining all of West’s financial records and was strategizing the best moves forward.
St. John said he told West he needed a two-year contract. “In addition to the economic costs and risks associated with committing to [West] as clients, [St. John] also needed assurance that [West] would not simply walk away from the business relationship. Mr. St. John, however, proposed to compromise on an agreement with a minimum term of 18 months,” the lawsuit read. St. John said West agreed to an 18-month deal.
St. John was hired to act as West’s “most senior financial advisor” and as the CFO. The contract had St. John receiving a $300k “monthly retainer fee.”
Before firing the lawsuit, St. John said at a recent meeting West became “heated and aggressive.”
“He screamed at Mr. St. John and made clear he no longer wanted to work with (St. John.) When confronted by the 18-month commitment that had just been made, Mr. West stated words to the effect of “The 18-month term was b-----t” and “You’re insane for even thinking I would stick to it,” the suit read.
St. John said he was only paid 3 months of the 18-month deal. He demanded $4.5 million in damages.
West has yet to respond to the allegations — partly because St. John can’t find him to serve him with the legal papers.
In a recent filing, St. John said before filing the lawsuit he was in contact with West’s lawyers. However, he said those lawyers stopped working with West. Then, they were given the name of a new law firm that was supposed to represent West but they later learned the firm was not working with the rapper.
St. John hired a process server to find the best address for West. However, the addresses listed for his businesses no longer work. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West was recently sued for eviction from his LA offices.
“After a diligent attempt, the process server was unable to execute service on the agent for service of process for Yeezy, who appeared to no longer be occupying the office address listed on the 2022 California state filing,” the filing read.
“For Mr. West, despite our diligent efforts, we were unable to ascertain his current residential address, and therefore, have not yet made attempts to serve him personally. Instead, we have attempted to service him by mail at multiple possible addresses.”
St. John and his firm said they sent notices to 3 residential addresses and only one was sent back so far. “We are concerned that even if the mailings reached defendants, they will not return the signed acknowledgment of receipt, especially since they appear to be without counsel,” the firm explained.
St. John said he needed additional time to locate West and pleaded for the lawsuit to not be dismissed.