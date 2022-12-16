Your tip
Anti-Semitic Suspect Sneers 'Kanye 2024' In Central Park Attack, Victim Suffers Broken Hand & Chipped Tooth

kanye assailant pp
Source: mega;NYPD
Dec. 16 2022, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

An assailant who attacked a man in Central Park and spewed anti-Semitic remarks before sneering "Kanye 2024" has yet to be found, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Cops said the unprovoked attack happened around 7:30 PM on Wednesday night, at which time the victim was enjoying an evening stroll near the intersection of Terrace Drive and East Drive.

lanye nypd
Source: nypd

The attacker approached the 63-year-old victim from behind and knocked him to the ground, leaving him with a chipped tooth and a broken hand. He went on to taunt the victim by showing his support for West's presidential ambitions.

The NYPD released photos on December 15 showing the suspect, who fled west on 72nd Street, with a bicycle trailer that had a sign reading "Hungry Disabled."

The man is said to have a medium build and is approximately in his 40s.

He wore a brown jacket, beige pants, white sneakers, and a striped beanie on the night of the attack.

The victim was hospitalized in stable condition, according to the New York Post, which first reported the news.

kanye nypd
Source: nypd
West returned to Twitter just a few weeks ago after his account was restricted over anti-Semitic remarks.

In recent weeks, a number of companies have parted ways with Ye over his remarks, including Adidas, Balenciaga, and the talent agency CAA.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness," the company said while announcing their decision to cut ties.

"The company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

central park antisemitic attack suspect kanye pp
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Former business associates and collaborators of the fashion designer have since come forward to claim that West has spoken of his admiration of Hitler and Nazi propaganda strategies for two decades. RadarOnline.com reached out to West for comment.

Meanwhile, his Yeezy company now faces eviction from its Los Angeles offices after the building's owner accused the Eazy rapper of owing at least two months of rent.

