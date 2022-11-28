‘This Is A Massive Scandal’: Bethenny Frankel Questions Why Kim Kardashian & Bella Hadid Have Yet To Severe Ties With Balenciaga

Bethenny Frankel said celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid may not be cutting ties with Balenciaga because they still want to be paid and appear on the front row of fashion shows.

Over the weekend, the ex-Real Housewives of New York, 52, posted a series of videos addressing the Balenciaga scandal. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the fashion house is under fire after releasing an ad campaign with children holding BDSM dolls.