Bella Hadid Seemingly Deletes Balenciaga Post After Fashion Brand's Controversial BDSM Bear Ads

RadarOnline.com has learned that Hadid posted two images of herself modeling for Balenciaga on her page before deleting them on Wednesday amid the outcry, according to multiple reports. She's worked with the brand on a number of occasions, doing both photoshoots and runway shows. Hadid still has a number of older posts from the brand on her social.

Critics expressed their disdain for her not severing ties underneath a previous post promoting her Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration on November 3.

At this time, Hadid has yet to address the controversy.

The brand released a statement on the ad just a few days ago, having also pulled the controversial images off social media — as well as deleting every post from their Instagram.