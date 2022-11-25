Kim Kardashian NOT Severing Ties With Balenciaga After Private Conversation With Execs As Backlash Continues To Grow
Kim Kardashian has decided she will be sticking by the fashion house Balenciaga even though the backlash over a photoshoot featuring young children holding BDSM dolls continues to grow by the day, RadarOnline.com has learned.
For days, fans and outraged individuals have called on the 42-year-old reality star to cut ties with Balenciaga over the controversial ad campaign.
Kardashian has not only posed for the brand’s winter 2022 campaign but walked in its Paris fashion show in the summer. The mogul constantly wears the brand and often tags them in posts on Instagram.
A source close to Kardashian tells RadarOnline.com, “Like everyone else, Kim was incredibly upset and disturbed by the holiday campaign. As a mother, she has no tolerance for abuse or exploitation of children on any level.”
They added, “After speaking with the Balenciaga team privately, as well as seeing that they immediately removed the campaign images and issued a public apology, she is hopeful that they have learned from this incident and that it never happens again.”
Kardashian has remained quiet publicly on the matter as well as other A-listers like Nicole Kidman who model for Balenciaga.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the advertisements have been scrubbed off the fashion house’s Instagram. The company issued an apology that read, "We sincerely apologize for any offense our holiday campaign may have caused. Our plush bear bags should not have been featured with children in this campaign. We have immediately removed the campaign from all platforms."
It added, "We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal action against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our Spring 23 campaign photoshoot.”
"We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being."
The photographer behind the shoot appeared to point blame at others. "I am not in a position to comment [on] Balenciaga's choices, but I must stress that I was not entitled in whatsoever manner to neither chose (sic) the products, nor the models, nor the combination of the same,” he said. "As a photographer, I was only and solely requested to lit (sic) the given scene, and take the shots according to my signature style.”
The backlash continues to grow with calls to boycott Balenciaga.