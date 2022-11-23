Bella Hadid SLAMMED By Fans For Not Cutting Ties With Balenciaga After Backlash Over Disturbing Campaign
Supermodel Bella Hadid is being trashed online for not immediately cutting ties with fashion house Balenciaga, despite the backlash against the brand for a disturbing campaign involving a child.
The controversial campaign featured children holding teddy bears that were dressed in bondage, among other inappropriate props scattered around them.
The fashion house removed the images from its website as well as issued an apology but fans are still demanding Bella take action.
"Please speak out about the gross sexualization of children in this campaign! Especially if you were unaware of it," one follower wrote. "It is so wrong and should never be tolerated."
Another user commented on a separate Instagram post featuring Adidas x Balenciaga from Bella and said, "Ya cute before they showed inappropriate photos of children."
"Do the right thing and cut all ties with @balenciaga @bellahadid," read another comment.
One user even brought in other celebrities into the messy comments.
"We should all unfollow kim kardashian she has also partnered with balenciaga," the comment read. Ironically, Kim Kardashian posted a photo on November 22, wearing head-to-toe Adidas x Balenciaga, in what appeared to be a diss to her ex-husband, Kanye West, who was dropped by both brands following antisemitic comments.
Kim's Instagram post was also subject to calls to boycott the fashion house.
"Condemn Balenciaga have you seen their ads? You have 4 kids!" read a comment that racked up over 3,000 likes.
Another echoed the remarks and asked, "When will you condemn the sick Balenciaga add ??? Let’s hear it." The comment also had over 1,800 likes.
Bella has yet to speak out about the controversy.