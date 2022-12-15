Kanye West's Praise Of Adolf Hitler Began 'Nearly Two Decades' Ago, Claims He Used Propaganda Strategies To Boost Own Fame
Kanye West's former longtime collaborator and business associates claim the Yeezy fashion designer's fascination and praise for Adolf Hitler began nearly two decades ago, RadarOnline.com has learned.
West's recent interviews about the German dictator have stirred up more controversy following backlash over his antisemetic remarks on Twitter.
Individuals who have worked alongside the Eazy rapper said he allegedly found inspiration on how to grow his own career from Nazi propaganda and power-seizing strategies.
"It's not a stretch to now compare Kanye's 'by any means necessary' methods and tactics with Adolf Hitler's," one source told Rolling Stone.
The former collaborator continued, "To know that a Hitler/[Joseph] Goebbels playbook has been a central inspiration to Kanye's own media playbook helps bring a great deal of clarity to the exact types of moves he's been making over his career."
West made headlines when he spoke candidly about the "good things" he sees in Hitler, doubling down that "every human being has something of value that they brought to the table."
One former business associate now said it's "almost unfathomable that anyone would call [Hitler] anything other than a murderer."
A 2003 music industry source also revealed they themselves witnessed West's interest in the subject back in the early 2000s. He allegedly frequently discussed Hitler and Nazis and quizzed others on their thoughts.
"It was like a daily thing," the source claimed.
"It sometimes became heated depending on the person," added the source.
West was astounded by Nazi marketing techniques, a second former longtime collaborator echoed, claiming West spoke fondly of Hitler at least a dozen times.
A third longtime music collaborator said he had a conversation with West in 2014, during which the lyricist allegedly tried to explain the "good" Hitler had done.
"I think my exact words were, 'So what if Hitler did some good s---. So what?'"
One source said it was difficult to speak up to West.
"When these things happened, if you still wanted a place in this group, you stuffed down your concerns, kept a smile on your face, and moved forward as if nothing bad had happened," the former collaborator claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for West for comment.
RadarOnline.com previously learned in November that another two lawyers had withdrawn from representing West in the wake of his antisemitic remarks online.
The change left him to fight his ex-assistant designer in court on his own.