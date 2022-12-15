Kanye West's Praise Of Adolf Hitler Began 'Nearly Two Decades' Ago, Claims He Used Propaganda Strategies To Boost Own Fame

West made headlines when he spoke candidly about the "good things" he sees in Hitler, doubling down that "every human being has something of value that they brought to the table."

One former business associate now said it's "almost unfathomable that anyone would call [Hitler] anything other than a murderer."

A 2003 music industry source also revealed they themselves witnessed West's interest in the subject back in the early 2000s. He allegedly frequently discussed Hitler and Nazis and quizzed others on their thoughts.

"It was like a daily thing," the source claimed.

"It sometimes became heated depending on the person," added the source.