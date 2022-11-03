Your tip
'Unreasonably Difficult': Kanye West Loses Another TWO Lawyers As Backlash Over Anti-Semitic Remarks Grows, Lawsuit From Ex-Assistant Still Moving Forward

Nov. 3 2022, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Another two lawyers have withdrawn from representing Kanye West in the wake of his antisemitic remarks — leaving him to fight his ex-assistant designer on his own, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, on Wednesday, the law firm Greenberg Traurig — along with the firm’s lawyers Ashley Pickett and Bryan Patton — informed the court they are dropping West as a client.

The filing said West’s conduct has “rendered it unreasonably difficult for” the law firm to “carry out representation effectively and that [West] has breached a material term of the agreement.”

Further, it said that despite its best efforts, there has been a breakdown in communication with West. “This and other conduct has made it unreasonably difficult for” the firm “to continue to represent [West].”

The judge has yet to rule. The lawyers were defending West against a lawsuit brought by his ex-design assistant named Taliah Leslie.

In her lawsuit, Leslie said West hired her to work for Yeezy. However, she said he failed to pay her properly and accused him of violating lthe labor code. She claimed to have been stiffed on overtime pay and other benefits. On top of that, she said West failed to reimburse her for travel nor did he cover her cell phone bill.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week West was dropped by a separate lawyer named Nina D. Boyajian who worked at the same law firm. She was defending West against a $7 million lawsuit brought by a production company that claimed to have been stiffed.

Boyajian was a little more detailed in her explanation to the court explaining West had “publicly made improper antisemitic remarks, resulting in his condemnation by and disassociation from various entities and persons that previously worked with or represented him.”

She as a result of team members leaving, she has been “unable to meaningfully communicate with [West] in order to represent them in this matter.” Boyajian said West had “made it unreasonably difficult to continue as their counsel.”

The lawyer also accused West of being “further in breach of their obligations to defense counsel." The attorney said, “there is good cause to withdraw as counsel in this action, and defense counsel will be moving to withdraw.”

The judge has yet to rule on the matter but all signs point to West having to find a new lawyer.

