Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Leave Jewish Staff Members At Donda Academy Feeling 'Lost,' Quitting IN DROVES To Protest

"I know we had a couple people of the Jewish faith who worked there [who] basically recused or resigned in light of public pressure from, I am sure, friends and family," Yusef told the New York Post.

"You got to go with your team when your family is saying it's not possible to stay there," the poet continued, calling the Yeezy designer's remarks "ridiculous" while noting he still very much believes in the institution because "it is the legacy of [West's] mother."

West sparked fury after tweeting that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," seemingly meaning "DEFCON 3," the U.S. military's highest state of alert.