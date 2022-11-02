Kanye West's Anti-Semitic Comments Leave Jewish Staff Members At Donda Academy Feeling 'Lost,' Quitting IN DROVES To Protest
Jewish staff members of Kanye West's Donda Academy are reportedly quitting in droves to protest his anti-Semitic comments, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Staff members of the Jewish faith were lost," said Malik Yusef, who had described himself as an "administrator" to "young, growing minds" at the private school.
"I know we had a couple people of the Jewish faith who worked there [who] basically recused or resigned in light of public pressure from, I am sure, friends and family," Yusef told the New York Post.
"You got to go with your team when your family is saying it's not possible to stay there," the poet continued, calling the Yeezy designer's remarks "ridiculous" while noting he still very much believes in the institution because "it is the legacy of [West's] mother."
West sparked fury after tweeting that he was going to go "death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE," seemingly meaning "DEFCON 3," the U.S. military's highest state of alert.
Reports claimed Tamar Andrews, a highly-regarded education consultant, was one of the people who made a swift exit following West's choice of words.
President of Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles, Allison Samek, claimed Andrews' last day was on October 11 — two days after West's tweet. According to LinkedIn, principal and executive director Brianne Campbell also stopped working at the school last month.
This week, academy principal Jason Angell emailed parents that Donda Academy would close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately.
However, parents soon after got another notification informing them that school was back on and would be in session on Thursday.
"Dr. West would take a step back. She would not want the school to be shut down," noted Yusef.
West's recent antics have caused several high-end brands and companies to part ways with the outspoken rapper, including Vogue, Balenciaga, his talent agency CAA, and Johnny Depp's attorney, who once represented the Eazy hitmaker.
In what was reported as the biggest blow to his massive fortune, Adidas also terminated their Yeezy partnership.
His estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, spoke out last week against his remarks amid their ongoing divorce, which RadarOnline.com confirmed recently picked up the pace.
"Hate speech is never OK or excusable," the Skims founder wrote in her statement. "I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."