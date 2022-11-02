Miss Argentina & Miss Puerto Rico Contestants Reveal Secret Marriage After Meeting At 2020 Pageant

Mariana Varela, 26, of Argentina and Fabiola Valentín, 22, of Puerto Rico shared the news of their secret nuptials on Instagram.

The announcement effectively ended their future chances of competing for the Miss Universe title, as contestants must not be married or have ever been married prior to competing in the pageant. Miss Universe also restricts pregnant women and mothers from competing, even if they are within the 18 to 27 age requirement.

"Mrs" is the ultimate title, however, for Varela and Valentín, who revealed they had to keep their relationship a secret for two years in a post on Instagram.

"After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to them on a special day," read the caption of the Instagram post that was shared by the couple.

The announcement shared details on their romance and its pageant origin.