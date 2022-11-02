'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell's Neighbor Allowed To Keep Running Animal Adoption Business Out Of Home, Legal Battle Not Over

According to documents obtained by RadarOnline.com on Wednesday, the judge did not grant the preliminary injunction that would have prevented Stephen and Cassandra's neighbors — Kristen Stavola and Jeremy Gardiner — from continuing their animal foster until trial.

The stars hoped the animal operation would be put on pause until they could hash it out with the people next door. Following the news, their attorney from Cozen O'Connor told RadarOnline.com that "the Amells look forward to commencing discovery and to the complete resolution of this dispute in their favor," adding, "this is only the beginning of what may be a long process."