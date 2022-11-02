'Equalizer 3' Production At Center Of Italian Police Drug Bust, 120 Grams Of Cocaine Seized

Italian paramilitary police raided the hotel rooms of the film's catering crew staff following the sudden death of one of their team members. The head of catering staff died of a heart attack on Monday night.

Upon the head catering staff's death, several baggies of cocaine were found in the unnamed man's clothing, which raised authorities' suspicions that there could be more drugs on the Maori resort's property, where the crew was staying during filming.

The raid resulted in Italian police discovering more items containing cocaine. In total, the paramilitary members recovered 120 grams of cocaine from the hotel rooms at the Maiori resort.