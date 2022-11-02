'Equalizer 3' Production At Center Of Italian Police Drug Bust, 120 Grams Of Cocaine Seized
Italian police performed a raid on hotel rooms for those involved in the filming of Denzel Washington's film, The Equalizer 3, after a catering crew member died of a heart attack on set, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The movie starring the legendary actor is currently being filmed in Italy on the Amalfi Coast.
Italian paramilitary police raided the hotel rooms of the film's catering crew staff following the sudden death of one of their team members. The head of catering staff died of a heart attack on Monday night.
Upon the head catering staff's death, several baggies of cocaine were found in the unnamed man's clothing, which raised authorities' suspicions that there could be more drugs on the Maori resort's property, where the crew was staying during filming.
The raid resulted in Italian police discovering more items containing cocaine. In total, the paramilitary members recovered 120 grams of cocaine from the hotel rooms at the Maiori resort.
Upon finding the additional 120 grams of cocaine on the resort's premises, Italian police arrested two members of the catering staff in connection to the discovery of the illicit substance.
The unnamed catering vendors were then placed on house arrest in their hotel rooms on the alleged charges of drug possession. A third unknown male catering staff member was also found with cocaine in his possession and subsequently had his driver's license revoked.
The police then focused their investigation on the small port area that is owned by the Maiori resort, where the movie's crew had set up a production camp. The film's crew had been on location filming for the movie for four weeks prior to the sudden catering vendor's death and drug bust.
Italian authorities have not released the findings, if any, from their additional search of the Maiori port.
Equalizer 3 is a Sony Pictures production. Sony partnered with Italy's Eagle Pictures on the production of the film while working off the Amalfi Coast.
Maite Bulgari was working with both production companies by supporting the physical production services through his local company, Garbo Prouzioni.
Bulgari offered no comment on the incident when approached for comment by Variety.