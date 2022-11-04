'I Was Mentally Misdiagnosed': Kanye West Leaks Texts From Personal Trainer Who Allegedly Had The Rapper Institutionalized In 2016

Embattled rapper Kanye West returned to social media this week and leaked a series of texts between himself and his former friend and personal trainer who allegedly first had him institutionalized for manic bipolar disorder in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the series of newly posted messages between Kanye and Harley Pasternak, the trainer appeared to give The College Dropout rapper two options: sit down and have a reasonable conversation or be institutionalized.