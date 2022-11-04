'I Was Mentally Misdiagnosed': Kanye West Leaks Texts From Personal Trainer Who Allegedly Had The Rapper Institutionalized In 2016
Embattled rapper Kanye West returned to social media this week and leaked a series of texts between himself and his former friend and personal trainer who allegedly first had him institutionalized for manic bipolar disorder in 2016, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the series of newly posted messages between Kanye and Harley Pasternak, the trainer appeared to give The College Dropout rapper two options: sit down and have a reasonable conversation or be institutionalized.
“First, you and I sit down and have a loving and open conversation, but you don’t use cuss words, and everything that is discussed is based in fact, and not some crazy stuff that dumb friend of yours told you, or you saw in a tweet,” Kanye’s former trainer told him.
“Second option,” Pasternak continued, “I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”
But after leaking the messages between him and his former celebrity trainer, the former billionaire argued he was “mentally misdiagnosed.”
“What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences,” Kanye wrote. “So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has essentially been cancelled following a troubling series of insensitive actions and borderline anti-Semitic comments over the course of only a few weeks.
First, the 45-year-old rapper chose to wear a line of White Lives Matter – although the trademark was later revealed to be already legally acquired by a different party – to his Paris fashion show in early October.
Then, mere days later, the rapper-turned-fashion designer went on a public tirade via social media seemingly slamming the lives of Jewish people worldwide.
"I'm a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I'm going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," the rapper now known as Ye wrote.
"The funny thing is I actually can't be Anti Semitic because Black people are actually Jew also," he continued. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."
In the subsequent fallout and backlash, Kanye was dropped by a substantial series of high-profile partners – including Balenciaga, Vogue Magazine and, perhaps the most consequential of them all, his $1.5 billion contractual deal with Adidas.