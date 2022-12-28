'I've Been Accused Of Cheating Relentlessly For 12 Years': Read Jesse James' Emotional Text Messages To Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Pleading For Her To Return Home After Their Public Fight

RadarOnline.com has obtained explosive text message exchanges between Jesse James and his then-estranged pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten, which expose how he pleaded for her to return to him after she publicly accused him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I’m sorry about last night,” the groveling West Coast Chopper founder texted Rotten after she bolted from the home following a terrifying domestic spat last month.

“I’ve been accused of cheating relentlessly for 12 years by the whole world,” he said. “I’ve tried to do everything I can to make you trust me. But you fully know that’s a sore spot with me, and you continuously poke it to get a reaction daily.”