'I've Been Accused Of Cheating Relentlessly For 12 Years': Read Jesse James' Emotional Text Messages To Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Pleading For Her To Return Home After Their Public Fight
RadarOnline.com has obtained explosive text message exchanges between Jesse James and his then-estranged pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten, which expose how he pleaded for her to return to him after she publicly accused him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
“I’m sorry about last night,” the groveling West Coast Chopper founder texted Rotten after she bolted from the home following a terrifying domestic spat last month.
“I’ve been accused of cheating relentlessly for 12 years by the whole world,” he said. “I’ve tried to do everything I can to make you trust me. But you fully know that’s a sore spot with me, and you continuously poke it to get a reaction daily.”
The stunning text messages were included in court documents filed by Rotten on December 7th when she sought a protection order against James after an explosive November fight inside their home outside Austin, Texas.
The row, which led to Rotten making a heartbreaking 911 call to the police for help, led to her filing for divorce on December 1 amid cheating allegations. A second argument erupted when they reconciled days later when James learned the 911 tapes were going to be released to RadarOnline.com.
The text messages display the fragile relationship between the couple, who tied the knot in June after only a few months of dating.
“But it’s been clear that the trust was never there from the beginning,” the 53-year-old biker wrote. “So, getting accused of cheating relentlessly about stuff that is not cheating just makes me think you are just looking for excuses to not be with me.”
While James begged his 29-year-old ex-adult film star wife to “control your explosive anger,” Rotten indicated that she was fed up.
“Leave me alone,” she wrote. “I did fool me once shame on you fool me twice shame on me.”
Rotten then told James, who is worth an estimated $50 million, she made a mistake moving into his swanky Texas spread.
“I hate your house, I hate being around you, I hate everything that entails this relationship,” she ranted. “I have been miserable for a long time trying to make it work…. I’m having a kid.”
“No, you’re the one who called me a bottom feeder user you get nothing from this relationship I make you so miserable you want to mill yourself,” Rotten wrote then corrected "mill" to “Kill.”
“I’m really really done. I don’t want to be your ‘wife’ anymore," she added.
James then revealed Rotten’s past career was a sore spot in their fractured marriage.
“Constantly relentlessly accusing me of cheating when I didn’t is the same as me trying to use your p--- past against you,” he wrote. “If I ever brought up any of that? You would go ballistic.”
Rotten then admitted that at some point she reconciled with James to help his reputation.
“I tried, at least I came back,” she wrote. "No one can say I didn’t. Cleared your name for you like you wanted."
She continued, “I do not love you Jesse, you have crushed me, and you are trying to ruin my life at all costs…. Literally, everyone knows what you are. You prey on weak people like me. I am done being weak.”
At one point during the text exchange, James claimed he feared for his life.
“All of your instability, threats and physical violence have made me feel unsafe in my own home,” he said. “I was really scared you were going to shoot me or?? While I slept last night. I don’t want it here.”
Rotten responded, “Seriously you’re insane. Bye.”
Despite the war of words, the couple patched things up and Rotten informed the court that she wanted to dismiss her second divorce attempt along with her request for a restraining order.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Rotten was smiling alongside James in a snapshot she shared on her Instagram account on Friday, December 16.