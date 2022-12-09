‘I Am Extremely Afraid’: Jesse James' Estranged Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Restraining Order, Accuses Him Of Slamming Her Arm Inside A Door
Jesse James’ estranged wife Bonnie Rotten rushed to the court pleading for a protective order against the West Coast Chopper founder — only days after slapping him with divorce papers, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rotten, 29, asked the court for protection on December 7.
In the petition, Rotten said James has "engaged in conduct that constitutes family violence."
Further, the petition reads, “JESSE GREGORY JAMES's conduct was reasonably likely to harass, annoy, alarm, abuse, torment, or embarrass ALAINA ANTOINETTE JAMES.”
Rotten pleaded with the court to block James from contacting her except through her attorney. She wants him to say 200 yards away from her. In addition, she wants him to complete a battering intervention and prevention program.
In a declaration, she said on November 28th, the night RadarOnline.com first reported that cops were called to James’ home, they got into an argument which led to “me trying to talk to him in the bathroom.”
She said he “got in my face, called me a “f------ retard” (which he admitted to on social media.) I begged him to stop and was standing in front of the door.”
Rotten said James “grabbed me and put me in a headlock and moved me from out of the door. He then moved me out of the way, and we walked to the door to leave the bedroom and he slammed my arm inside the door of the bedroom door.”
She said he went outside and called her friend in another state “trying to pack my stuff when he came upstairs and followed me around as I begged for him to leave and asked him to get away from me.”
Rotten said James then told her “get the f--- out of my house.” The ex-adult film star replied, “I’m trying. I’m packing so please leave me alone.”
Rotten said he would not leave her alone and “was still following me around the room, and I called 911 because I was afraid of him.”
“He then followed me into every room while I was on the phone with the operator and then once he heard I was on the phone with 911 he was telling me to calm down, the cops came, and I left and went to a hotel that night,” she said.
Rotten said they didn’t speak for days. She returned to the home on November 30 to try and talk to him. She said she found his phone and went through it.
“I went through his phone and saw that he was talking to other girls while I was gone. I again left the house and went to work in Tulsa. He called the cops on me for taking his phone. The cops came to the house and said to me, “don’t do that”. They also said that they can’t make me leave the house because nothing happened. I decided to leave to go to Tulsa because I was worried about what else could happen based on Monday night,” she said.
“He begged for me back on social media all weekend long we spoke on Friday while I was in Tulsa as I had filed for divorce. I contacted my lawyers and asked them to nonsuit the divorce,” she continued.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rotten filed for divorce on December 1 but dismissed it the following day after James begged her to come home.
“I came home, and everything was totally fine until Monday night, December 5, when I found out the 911 call was going to be released to the media. I was expressing how sorry I was for all the mess this was causing, and he was extremely mad at me and called me a bottom feeder and a user,” she said.
Rotten said she apologized to James for everything that was going on. However, she pushed back and said it was a result of his actions.
The conversation turned heated when she “brought up the chicks he was talking to.” Eventually, Rotten went to sleep in another room.
“I was downstairs in the downstairs room to go to bed, and I blocked off the door with a chair so he couldn’t get in the room because I didn’t want him to come in and yell at me or start escalating anything from there,” she said.
On December 5, Rotten said James yelled at her for shutting a door too loud.
“I believe he is trying to 'get me' at all costs and once he found out the 911 call was obtained by the media he is trying to retaliate and find any way he can to make me look bad,” she said.
Rotten said she unblocked him on social media on December 6 “and he sent me a bunch of texts begging for me to come back home. He called my best friend asking how he can get me to come home, I explicitly told him I am not interested in coming home or being around him for any reason, that I am not in love with him, and that I am absolutely done with this toxic relationship.”
Rotten said, “He then got mad that I wasn’t taking the bait and then said he feared me. If he feared me, why was he texting me to come home and telling me he loves me so much and exclaiming that I’m pregnant and that I’m his wife.”
“I have never done anything to him physically. I would never threaten him. I have never been in criminal trouble or had any kind of altercation leading to any kind of legal issue,” she added.
“I believe all of this is a ploy to ruin my reputation, livelihood, and my career. I am a firearms trainer and am a responsible gun owner. Jesse knows that is how I make my living and he is trying to negatively impact my life at any cost,” she continued.
“I want to be protected from him as I am extremely afraid of what he is capable of in many ways and really hope everyone sees the games he is playing. I fear that Jesse will cause me irreparable harm from which I’d never be able to recover,” Rotten ended.
A judge has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten filed for divorce a second time on December 6. She demanded temporary support and attorneys’ fees.
In response, James demanded the exclusive use of his Texas home that they shared.
Calls to James' lawyer for comment on the restraining order have not been returned.