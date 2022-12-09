‘I Am Extremely Afraid’: Jesse James' Estranged Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Restraining Order, Accuses Him Of Slamming Her Arm Inside A Door

In a declaration, she said on November 28th, the night RadarOnline.com first reported that cops were called to James’ home, they got into an argument which led to “me trying to talk to him in the bathroom.”

She said he “got in my face, called me a “f------ retard” (which he admitted to on social media.) I begged him to stop and was standing in front of the door.”

Rotten said James “grabbed me and put me in a headlock and moved me from out of the door. He then moved me out of the way, and we walked to the door to leave the bedroom and he slammed my arm inside the door of the bedroom door.”

She said he went outside and called her friend in another state “trying to pack my stuff when he came upstairs and followed me around as I begged for him to leave and asked him to get away from me.”

Rotten said James then told her “get the f--- out of my house.” The ex-adult film star replied, “I’m trying. I’m packing so please leave me alone.”

Rotten said he would not leave her alone and “was still following me around the room, and I called 911 because I was afraid of him.”

“He then followed me into every room while I was on the phone with the operator and then once he heard I was on the phone with 911 he was telling me to calm down, the cops came, and I left and went to a hotel that night,” she said.

Rotten said they didn’t speak for days. She returned to the home on November 30 to try and talk to him. She said she found his phone and went through it.