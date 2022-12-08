Jesse James’ Estranged Wife Bonnie Rotten Demands Monthly Support To Help During Pregnancy
Jesse James’ estranged pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten has demanded the West Coast Choppers founder pay her support after slapping him with divorce papers for the second time in less than a week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Rotten, 29, first filed for divorce on December 1 hours after publicly accusing James of cheating on her.
The ex-adult film star (real name: Alaina James) shared a photo of her sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
James denied the accusations and pleaded for Rotten to come back home. “Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you. I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever,” he said.
A day later, Rotten dismissed the case and revealed she loved James and was working on the relationship.
She said, “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. In his defense and the reason, I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about “having sex or meeting up with anyone.”
“I am here working out the marriage that I believe in,” she added.
However, hours later, Rotten filed for a second divorce.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rotten listed the date or marriage as June 25, 2022, and they ceased to live together as spouses on November 29, 2022.
“The marriage has become insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities between ALAINA ANTOINETTE JAMES and JESSE GREGORY JAMES that destroys the legitimate ends of the marriage relationship and prevents any reasonable expectation of reconciliation,” the documents read.
Rotten said, “there is no child born or adopted of this marriage, and one is expected in approximately 32 weeks.” Further, Rotten demanded post-divorce maintenance, attorney fees to fight James in court and temporary support.
Rotten said she had “insufficient income for support.” In addition, she asked the court to change her legal name from Alaina James back to Alaina Hicks.
James has yet to respond to the divorce.