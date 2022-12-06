Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce A Second Time, Hours After Moving Back Home
Jesse James’ pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten has rushed back to court to file for divorce only days after dismissing her first case and moving back in with the West Coast Choppers founder, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rotten, 29, filed for divorce earlier today in Texas. The decision comes hours after she publicly announced she was back home with James, 53.
As we first reported, Rotten initially filed for divorce on December 1, a day after accusing James of cheating on her — only months after their summer wedding. She wrote on Instagram, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant” while sharing a photo of her sonogram.
James denied cheating on his wife and begged her to come home. “"Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you. I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever."
On Monday, Rotten released a statement confirming she had filed for divorce but said she dismissed it the following day. Court records obtained by RadarOnline.com revealed that the ex-adult film star did dismiss the case on December 2.
She admitted the past week had been “terrible on all accounts.” Rotten added, “I mistakenly posted my private business between my husband and I on social media.”
“Yes, I filed for divorce. The next day I filed a non-suit to stop the divorce,” she said. “I love Jesse so much and was very hurt by what I saw when I went through his phone. In his defense and the reason, I am back home is he didn’t say anything inappropriate he didn’t talk about “having sex or meeting up with anyone.”
She added, “That’s why I am here working out the marriage that I believe in. There are things in the world with much more important than our lives.”
However, it looks like things did not work out as planned as Rotten’s lawyer was back in court this morning filing a new petition. James has yet to respond.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, police were called out to James’ Texas home for a “verbal disturbance” days before the first divorce was filed.