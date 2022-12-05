Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce Days After Accusing Him Of Cheating

Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James’ wife Bonnie Rotten has slapped the West Coast Choppers founder with divorce papers only days after publicly accusing him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bonnie, 29, (real name: Alaina Antoinnette James) filed for divorce on November 1, days after she went off about Jesse, 53, on Instagram.

Jesse has yet to respond to the divorce in court.