Jesse James’ Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Files For Divorce Days After Accusing Him Of Cheating
Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James’ wife Bonnie Rotten has slapped the West Coast Choppers founder with divorce papers only days after publicly accusing him of cheating, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bonnie, 29, (real name: Alaina Antoinnette James) filed for divorce on November 1, days after she went off about Jesse, 53, on Instagram.
Jesse has yet to respond to the divorce in court.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last month, Bonnie accused Jesse of infidelity only months after their June wedding. The two got hitched in a low-key ceremony in Texas.
She said, "I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything.”
"I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN,” she added.
"You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone?" Bonnie said. "Leave me with nothing. We will see." Bonnie shared a photo of a sonogram captioned, “Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
In response, Jesse posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail story that covered Bonnie’s allegations. He said, “Jeeeezzzzz my private life suuuure is interesting… Tried and Convicted just like that… No smoking gun, No salacious texts, No other woman coming forward??? What the Hell??”"
Later, he denied cheating writing to Bonnie on Instagram. "Baby I didn't cheat on you I swear!! I'm sorry we got into a fight. I'm sorry I called you a r------ when we were fighting. I know that just made you more mad, and didn't do anything to make the situation better. It was out of line and childish and immature. I'm sorry I did that,” he said.
"Please know. I've never thought about cheating on you. I've never tried to cheat on you. I've never had the urge to cheat on you. You are the only one I want, forever."
Jesse admitted to texting an ex but didn’t name which one.
Yesterday, he once again posted about the ordeal writing, “I love my wife. Like really love her.”
He said, “like every couple on the planet my wife and I argue. Monday's argument lead to her going through my phone (I have nothing to hide). She was very emotional because she’s pregnant and hormonal. She posted screenshots of my phone on her IG. Minutes later she took them down. End of story.”
Bonnie has yet to update her followers on where she stands with Jesse.
If the case is finalized, it will be his fifth divorce. Previously, he was married to Karla James, Janine Lindemulder, Sandra Bullock, and Alexis DeJoria.
In 2010, after Sandra filed for divorce, Jesse issued a public apology, “There is only one person to blame for this whole situation, and that is me.”
He continued, "This has caused my wife and kids pain and embarrassment beyond comprehension and I am extremely saddened to have brought this on them. I am truly very sorry for the grief I have caused them. I hope one day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.”