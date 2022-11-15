It's OVER! Sandra Bullock & Bryan Randall Secretly Split After 7 Years
Sandra Bullock and Bryan Randall have secretly parted ways after 7 years, RadarOnline.com has learned. The two got together in 2015 and maintained a mostly private relationship, spending much of their time away from the spotlight and close to home with Bullock's two children, Louis, 12, and Laila, 10.
Now, amid the star's revelation that she's taking a major step back from acting, one source spilled Randall, 56, has officially moved out of their home and is living with his mom, though "he remains very much in the kids' lives."
A rep for Bullock, 58, denied the split, stating, "Their relationship has not ended. They are as much together now as they have ever been."
But a second source confirmed the breakup.
The insider said Bullock and Randall's different views on marriage may have been too hard to overcome. "It's widely known Bryan wanted to make things official with Sandra, but she didn't see a need to go down that path. It became quite an issue as time went on."
Rumors of tension between Bullock and Randall began to surface late last year — they were last seen in public together in October.
The second source said they recently agreed to take some time away from each other.
"There's still a great deal of respect on both sides. Sandra will always care for Bryan and wish him nothing but the best and vice versa," shared the pal, adding Bullock's reluctance to tie the knot was ultimately a deal-breaker for Randall.
"Sandra didn't need a piece of paper to plan a future and be happy, but he felt differently," they stated.
A third source said Randall wanted to adopt Bullock's kids legally, but she wasn't keen on the idea. During her 2010 divorce from Jesse James, the actress almost had to share custody of her son, Louis, and she worried the same might happen with Randall.
"Sandra and Jesse had adopted Louis together, and that could've been a horribly ugly situation. But thankfully, Jesse gave up his parental rights," explained the source. "The threat of losing Louis and Laila to Bryan half the time if they got divorced would be traumatizing. Sandra just won't take that chance."
Bullock's in full-time mom mode for now. Her film career is on pause indefinitely.
"I just want to be 24/7 with my babies and my family," the Oscar winner proclaimed in March. "There's where I'm gonna be for a while."
The second source said Bullock isn't interested in dating just yet.
"Sandra wants to hang with her kids and catch up with her friends and kick back a little," shared the source. "Eventually, she'll start dating, but it's going to take a while for her to heal. She loved Bryan very much, and had a lot of hopes and dreams tied up with him."