Sandra Bullock's Ex-Husband Jesse James' Bombshell Nazi Salute Photo Resurfaces Following Cheating Scandal
Sandra Bullock's ex-husband's past is coming back to haunt him again! Jesse James is facing backlash after a photo resurfaced showing the former Mr. Bullock wearing a Nazi hat and throwing a Hitler salute, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The photo was reportedly taken in 2008 but made the rounds once again after his pregnant wife accused him of cheating on her — a move that he denied.
In the shocking picture, Jesse could be seen wearing a Waffen SS visor on his head and striking the disturbing "Sieg Heil" salute. In the wake of cheating rumors and Kanye West's wild rant about his love of the Nazi leader, younger pop culture junkies discovered Jesse's photo — which made headlines over a decade ago.
But Jesse thought he buried the story, heading to a treatment facility while he was married to Bullock following the picture scandal. In 2010, his lawyer, Joe Yanny, addressed the backlash, insisting Jesse was not a neo-Nazi, claiming he got the hat as a gag gift from his Jewish godfather.
Yanny also said Jesse couldn't be antisemitic because he allegedly lived in an Israeli community for almost one month. But Bullock's then-husband didn't seek treatment for the scandal — he allegedly went to save his marriage with the movie star following a separate cheating scandal.
According to Sandra's rep, Jesse went to rehab "to deal with personal issues." She also disclosed, "he realized that this time was crucial to help himself, help his family and help save his marriage."
James' lawyer refused to elaborate on the state of Jesse's marriage when he entered the facility.
"I understand people's desire in newsworthy stories, but I would hope that by now this wasn't such a newsworthy story such that his basic rights and privacy aren't continuously invaded in an improper manner," Yanny stated.
In the end, Bullock and Jesse's marriage couldn't withstand the serial cheating allegations or the nazi drama.
The couple — who married in 2005 — split in 2010 after he was accused of cheating on Bullock with multiple women. They finalized their divorce in June 2012.
Jesse's new wife Bonnie Rotten, who is expecting, recently came forward claiming he is "busy trying to f–k other women while I’m pregnant." However, Jesse denied those allegations.