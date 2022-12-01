‘Tried And Convicted Just Like That’: Sandra Bullock’s Ex-Husband Jesse James Speaks Out After Pregnant Wife Bonnie Rotten Accuses Him Of Cheating
Sandra Bullock’s ex-husband Jesse James appeared unbothered by his pregnant wife Bonnie Rotten accusing him of stepping out with another woman and raised questions on where the evidence was to back up her claims, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Earlier this week, ex-adult film star Rotten, 29, accused James, 53, of cheating on her only months after their summer wedding.
"I’m 10 weeks pregnant I had to leave the house because we got into it the other night. He blocked me on everything," Bonnie wrote. "I see his page. He’s following. His ex and a bunch of girls. I’m his pregnant wife and chooses to act like this. THAT’S NOT A MAN."
"You want to ruin my life? Isolate me from everything and everyone?" Bonnie added. "Leave me with nothing. We will see."
The model then shared a sonogram photo with the caption, "Yeah Jesse is busy trying to f--- other women while I’m pregnant.”
Hours later, Bonnie deleted the posts without explanation. Now, Jesse has responded to the claims on Instagram. He posted a screenshot of a Daily Mail story about Bonnie’s social media posts.
He said, “Jeeeezzzzz my private life suuuure is interesting… Tried and Convicted just like that… No smoking gun, No salacious texts, No other woman coming forward??? What the Hell??”"
He continued, “If this was an episode of Love & Hip Hop ATL I’d be dabbing it up at the club with Stevie J. And Lil’ Scrappy right now and nobody would say s---… Ohhh well all is fair in love and war I guess.”
Jesse has been accused of cheating in the past many times. His romance with Sandra ended in 2010 after multiple women came forward to accuse him of cheating on her.
At the time, Jesse apologized to Sandra via a public statement. “There is only one person to blame for this whole situation, and that is me,” he said.
He said the “vast majority” of allegations against him were “untrue” but admitted, “it’s because of my poor judgment that I deserve everything bad that is coming my way."
He added, "This has caused my wife and kids pain and embarrassment beyond comprehension and I am extremely saddened to have brought this on them. I am truly very sorry for the grief I have caused them. I hope one day they can find it in their hearts to forgive me.
In 2017, Jesse talked more in detail about his relationship with Sandra ending. He said, “Yeah, I did cheat on my wife, yeah, I stood up and took accountability for it and apologized. And that’s end of story."