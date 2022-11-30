Money, Parenting & Cold Feet About The Future: What Tore Sandra Bullock's Relationship With Bryan Randall Apart
Sandra Bullock will be single again for the holidays after secretly calling off her 7-year relationship with Bryan Randall with tension over money, parenting, and her cold feet over tying the knot tore their once-happy union apart, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Bryan assured Sandra early on he'd stick with her through thick and thin," one insider said. "He's done his best to keep his promise."
The source revealed the professional picture snapper, 56, began feeling overshadowed by the 58-year-old actress' fame and fortune, which is an estimated $250 million.
"Bryan's a self-employed photographer; she commands $20 million a movie," explained the insider. "They used to go on dates to fancy restaurants and she'd pick up the tab because he couldn't afford to pay it. He began to resent it, and Sandra resented his resentment."
The pal added that money was "a big issue for them."
There were power struggles at home, too. "The impression Sandra's friends have is that the kids are hers, not hers and his," the insider explained. "By her own admission, she doesn't really want to co-parent."
Sandra got frank about their friction when she appeared on Red Table Talk.
"I have a partner who's very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things," she said. "I don't always agree with him, and he doesn't always agree with me."
The pal explained the now-former duo's dynamic. "Sandra's more laid-back in some areas, while Bryan is more rigid. A lot of times, Sandra has parented the kids in a way she felt was right without consulting Bryan, so his place in the household was taken down a peg or two," they claimed.
Bryan wanted to settle down and get engaged, while Sandra "always managed to get busy with other things like work or the kids and it would fall through," the insider said, adding her cold feet became an issue.
"For Bryan, being Sandra's husband and the kids' legal stepfather would have made him feel more legit — but Sandra didn't really want that. She didn't want to lose control."
When Sandra stepped back from acting in 2022, things started to feel a bit crowded at home. "Sandra and Bryan were getting in each other's way and disagreeing over the smallest things," the source revealed.
While several sources confirmed Sandra's breakup, her rep denied it earlier this month, saying, "Their relationship has not ended. They are as much together now as they have ever been."
As for the insider, they are staying cautiously optimistic. "The hope is they'll come to a point where they'll try to pull it together," the pal stated. "But in the meantime, Sandra's looking after the children and giving herself some time."