Watch the Video! Hulk Hogan Shows up to Son Nick's Drunk Driving Arrest: 'You Good, Bubba?'

Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan showed up at the Florida intersection where his son was handcuffed for alleged drunk driving, the shocking video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals.

The concerned-looking Hulkster is seen chatting with two Clearwater Police officers involved in the Nov. 18 arrest of Nick Hogan after he sped past a trio of police cars engaged in a traffic stop.

The video also shows Nick, 33, traveling with a friend who was also asked to take a sobriety test to see if she could take his car following the 4 AM arrest where he was booked for "suspicion of driving under the influence," according to the arrest affidavit.