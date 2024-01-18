Watch the Video! Hulk Hogan Shows up to Son Nick's Drunk Driving Arrest: 'You Good, Bubba?'
Wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan showed up at the Florida intersection where his son was handcuffed for alleged drunk driving, the shocking video exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com reveals.
The concerned-looking Hulkster is seen chatting with two Clearwater Police officers involved in the Nov. 18 arrest of Nick Hogan after he sped past a trio of police cars engaged in a traffic stop.
The video also shows Nick, 33, traveling with a friend who was also asked to take a sobriety test to see if she could take his car following the 4 AM arrest where he was booked for "suspicion of driving under the influence," according to the arrest affidavit.
Hulk was seen limping with a long wooden walking stick and wearing a black T-shirt with the sleeves cut off to showcase his 70-year-old muscle-bound arms.
The worried father respectfully questioned the police officer about retrieving his son’s property and asked how long Nick would be in jail.
“So other is no reason for me to hang around all night,” Hulk asked the officer. “So my a-- is going back to sleep.”
The arresting officer was kind enough to let Hulk speak to his son, who was handcuffed in the back of an unmarked police car.
“You good, Bubba?” the doting father asked affectionately. “All right, cool.”
He then turned to the police officer and asked, “Can I talk to him alone.”
When the officer told Hulk he had to remain with the arrestee, Hulk jokingly offered up his walking stick and stated, “I’m not going to hit him.”
The officer stepped away as the father and son chatted privately.
Hulk then got a phone call from presumably an attorney and asked the police officer if his son took a field sobriety test.
“Did he pass it? No,” he said into his phone.
At one point, Hulk said, “So just continue saying not to them.”
Hulk then turned to his son and said, “I won’t be able to bail you out for eight hours….Just keep your head down.”
The arrest occurred shortly after a group of patrol officers were at a traffic stop on the left turn lane of the intersection. Even though they had their emergency lights activated, Nick's 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck didn't slow down.
“(The officer) used his department issued flashlight in an attempt to signal the said vehicle to move over,” the report stated. “However, the said vehicle did not vacate the median and did not reduce speed by 20 mph under the posted speed limit.”
Another officer at the scene clocked Nick's vehicle going 51 MPH in a 40 MPH zone. Aside from the alleged boozy breath, Nick's eyes were “bloodshot” and “glassy,” and he showed signs of “impairment,” the report read.
Nick's Instagram page showed he was partying at his father’s popular bar, Hogan’s Hangout, which featured a bikini contest before the traffic arrest.
He was cut loose on a $500 bond and pled not guilty.