'And Just Like That...' Star Sara Ramirez Sparks Rumors Their Character Che Diaz Has Been Axed Over Israel-Hamas Political Views
And Just Like That... rumors are already swirling around season 3 after the HBO Max series' nonbinary star Sara Ramirez — who uses they/them pronouns — appeared to insinuate they and others have lost work over their views on the Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ramirez plays nonbinary comedian Che Diaz, who was tangled in a romantic relationship with Cynthia Nixon's character, Miranda Hobbes.
But after Ramirez's recent post where they ranted about the hypocrisy of the film and television industry, Sex and the City fans are concerned that Che is no more.
"Our industry is so duplicitous,” the 48-year-old star wrote Tuesday on Instagram, just one night after the 75th Emmy Awards.
“While they give awards away, casting directors and agents are making blacklists of actors and workers who post anything in support of Palestinians in Gaza to ensure they will not work again,” they continued.
“While they lift up some of their own clients who have spoken up against this genocide, they are firing and letting others who have smaller platforms go.”
They didn't stop there.
“While they award ‘lgbtq orgs,’ they are silent on those orgs ties to weapons manufacturers who are currently supporting the Israel military as it commits genocide on Palestinian lives that include LGBTQIA2S+ lives,” Ramirez stated.
"I get it. Awards are shiny and people need to pay their rent or feel special and powerful. Meanwhile we are beyond the 100 day mark on this 'war' that has been acknowledged by many, including the ICC, as a genocide," they added.
Ramirez has been outspoken about the ongoing war.
They recently attended a March for Gaza in Washington D.C. and participated in a Palestinian protest in Brooklyn.
"It’s wild how performative so many in Hollywood are. Even more performative than the last character I played," Ramirez added, seemingly referencing Che.
Their And Just Like That... character took issue with how their nonbinary narrative was being portrayed after landing a television pilot about Che's life, calling it "just some phoney, sanitized, performative, cheesy, dad-joke bull---- version of what the nonbinary experience is.”
When RadarOnline.com reached out to HBO Max for comment, a show representative said, "Sara does not specifically mention the show or Max. We do not have anything to add." They refused to confirm if fans will see Che in season three.
In August, the streaming network announced the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, was renewed for another season. HBO Max later confirmed the show won't be available until 2025.