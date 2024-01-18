'And Just Like That...' Star Sara Ramirez Sparks Rumors Their Character Che Diaz Has Been Axed Over Israel-Hamas Political Views

And Just Like That... rumors are already swirling around season 3 after the HBO Max series' nonbinary star Sara Ramirez — who uses they/them pronouns — appeared to insinuate they and others have lost work over their views on the Israel-Hamas war, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ramirez plays nonbinary comedian Che Diaz, who was tangled in a romantic relationship with Cynthia Nixon's character, Miranda Hobbes.