NBA Star Josh Giddey Won't Face Charges in Underage Relationship Investigation
Case closed — Josh Giddey is no longer facing charges for his rumored relationship with an alleged minor. The Newport Beach Police Department has cleared the 21-year-old NBA player of any crime, RadarOnline.com has learned.
An investigation into the Oklahoma City Thunder guard's love life was launched in November. Two months later, the authorities have confirmed they closed the case, with officials telling TMZ they found no corroborating evidence.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Giddey was accused of having relations with a teen said to be a high school junior.
The girl — allegedly based in the Newport Beach area — was rumored to be between 15 and 16 years old when the alleged relationship began. Officials were investigating as to whether any laws were broken but hit roadblocks.
In November, it was reported that Giddey's alleged underage lover and her family weren't cooperating with police, with sources spilling she and her parents were refusing to talk to officials about the allegations.
FYI — the age of consent in California is 18 years old, while it's 16 in Oklahoma, where Giddey is based. But RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that the athlete was pulled over twice in Orange County months before the alleged romance was exposed.
At the time, NBPD told RadarOnline.com it was "aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor" and "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."
"At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation," the statement read.
The NBA claimed it, too, was "looking into" the accusations, but the league and Giddey's team faced backlash for allowing him to continue playing games during the investigation. The embattled Australian-born player was even booed every time he touched the ball in a game shortly after the news.
Giddey's personal life was thrown into the headlines last year after photos and videos circulated on X showing the NBA star with the alleged teenage girl. The female snapped a picture with a shirtless Giddey and wrote, "Just f---- Josh Giddey."
In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the alleged minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."
Giddey and his coach, Mark Daigneault, declined to comment on the allegations when asked by reporters during the open investigation. RadarOnline.com has reached out to the team for comment.