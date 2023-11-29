Josh Giddey's Alleged Minor Lover and Family Not Cooperating With Police: Sources
The minor who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with NBA star Josh Giddey is reportedly refusing to cooperate with the police — and she's not the only one, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Giddey, 21, is at the center of two probes after he was accused of having relations with a teen said to be a high school junior.
Days after the NBA revealed it was "looking into" the claims, sources said the Newport Beach Police Department opened an inquiry into the matter. The girl — who is based in the Newport Beach area — was said to be between 15 and 16 years old when the alleged relationship began.
Officials are allegedly investigating to see if any laws were broken but have hit roadblocks.
The Oklahoma City Thunder guard's alleged underage lover and her family aren't cooperating with police, according to TMZ, with sources saying the girl and her parents are refusing to talk to officials about the allegations.
The age of consent in California is 18 years old, while it's 16 in Oklahoma, where Giddey is based.
NBPD tells RadarOnline.com its "aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor" and is "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."
"At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation," the statement reads.
Meanwhile, the NBA and Giddey's team has faced backlash for allowing him to continue playing games despite the open investigation. He was booed every time he touched the ball on Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to the NBA and Thunder for comment.
- NBA Star Josh Giddey Being Investigated by Newport Beach PD Over Alleged Relationship With Minor
- NBA Investigating Josh Giddey, 21, Over Claims of Alleged Relationship With High School Teen
- Josh Giddey Spotted at 18+ Nightclub With Alleged Underage Girl He's Accused of Having Relations With: 'Did Bro Just Save His Career?'
As we reported, the Australian-born basketball star's personal life made headlines last week after anonymous X users shared photos and videos of Giddy with the alleged teenage girl.
In one of the photos, the female posed with a shirtless Giddey and said she "just f---- Josh Giddey." In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the alleged minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."
However, fans thought a viral video was Giddey's saving grace. The clip showed the athlete dancing with the alleged minor at a nightclub. Clubs in America are 18 and over, with several establishments only allowing 21+ through the doors. That's not taking into account the possibility of a fake ID.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Giddey and his coach, Mark Daigneault, have declined to comment on the allegations when asked by reporters. Giddey's professional and personal life could be on the line, depending on the findings of the investigations.
Australian cereal giant Weet-Bix already revealed it's paying close attention, with the young NBA star's $40 million deal potentially on the hook. The company already deleted the promos featuring Giddey from its social media.
“We removed promotional assets featuring Josh Giddey from our own channels out of a desire to minimize opportunities for negative commentary towards Josh while the NBA is looking into the current situation," a spokesperson for Weet-Bix explained.