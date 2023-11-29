Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Josh Giddey

Josh Giddey's Alleged Minor Lover and Family Not Cooperating With Police: Sources

josh giddey investigated newport police underage girl
Source: @joshgiddey/Instagram

The Newport Beach Police has allegedly opened an inquiry into the claims.

By:

Nov. 29 2023, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The minor who allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with NBA star Josh Giddey is reportedly refusing to cooperate with the police — and she's not the only one, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Giddey, 21, is at the center of two probes after he was accused of having relations with a teen said to be a high school junior.

Article continues below advertisement
josh giddey cover image
Source: MEGA

The NBA is also investigating claims that Josh Giddey is dating a high school student.

Days after the NBA revealed it was "looking into" the claims, sources said the Newport Beach Police Department opened an inquiry into the matter. The girl — who is based in the Newport Beach area — was said to be between 15 and 16 years old when the alleged relationship began.

Officials are allegedly investigating to see if any laws were broken but have hit roadblocks.

Article continues below advertisement

The Oklahoma City Thunder guard's alleged underage lover and her family aren't cooperating with police, according to TMZ, with sources saying the girl and her parents are refusing to talk to officials about the allegations.

The age of consent in California is 18 years old, while it's 16 in Oklahoma, where Giddey is based.

josh giddey investigated newport police underage girl
Source: @joshgiddey/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

NBPD tells RadarOnline.com its "aware of information being circulated online involving an alleged relationship between professional basketball player Josh Giddey and a female minor" and is "actively seeking additional information related to these allegations and pursuing all leads and evidence to obtain the facts of the case."

"At this time, NBPD Detectives are still conducting an active investigation," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the NBA and Giddey's team has faced backlash for allowing him to continue playing games despite the open investigation. He was booed every time he touched the ball on Tuesday night's game against the Timberwolves.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to the NBA and Thunder for comment.

MORE ON:
Josh Giddey
Article continues below advertisement

As we reported, the Australian-born basketball star's personal life made headlines last week after anonymous X users shared photos and videos of Giddy with the alleged teenage girl.

In one of the photos, the female posed with a shirtless Giddey and said she "just f---- Josh Giddey." In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the alleged minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."

josh giddey
Source: MEGA

Giddey was booed during Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves.

Article continues below advertisement

However, fans thought a viral video was Giddey's saving grace. The clip showed the athlete dancing with the alleged minor at a nightclub. Clubs in America are 18 and over, with several establishments only allowing 21+ through the doors. That's not taking into account the possibility of a fake ID.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

josh giddey investigated newport police underage girl
Source: @joshgiddey/Instagram

Giddey and his coach, Mark Daigneault, have declined to comment on the allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

Giddey and his coach, Mark Daigneault, have declined to comment on the allegations when asked by reporters. Giddey's professional and personal life could be on the line, depending on the findings of the investigations.

Australian cereal giant Weet-Bix already revealed it's paying close attention, with the young NBA star's $40 million deal potentially on the hook. The company already deleted the promos featuring Giddey from its social media.

“We removed promotional assets featuring Josh Giddey from our own channels out of a desire to minimize opportunities for negative commentary towards Josh while the NBA is looking into the current situation," a spokesperson for Weet-Bix explained.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.