NBA Investigating Josh Giddey, 21, Over Claims of Alleged Relationship With High School Teen
The NBA is investigating claims that Josh Giddey is dating a high school girl, with the league revealing it's "looking into" the disturbing allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder player made headlines when an anonymous X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared photos and videos of the Australian-born athlete with a teenage girl.
In one of the photos, the female — said to be a junior in high school — posed with Giddey, who appeared to be naked, and said she "just f---- Josh Giddey." In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."
"Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school," one user, who posted the clips and pics, stated.
TMZ Sports confirmed the NBA is aware of the claims and is "looking into" them. Despite the accusations, Giddey was at the team's practice on Friday. When confronted by reporters about the rumors, he decided to remain tight-lipped.
"I understand the question, obviously, but no further comment right now," Giddey said.
He continued to follow-up dodge questions.
"I get the question, guys. I completely understand why you guys want to know about it, but, just for right now, I don't have anything to say," Giddey told reporters after practice.
Giddey has not released a public statement about the allegations or investigation. When Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault was asked about the situation, he declined to comment.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Giddey has disabled his Instagram comments in the wake of the backlash. He was the number six pick in the 2021 NBA Draft and received NBA All-Rookie Team honors in 2022.
The NBA investigation might not be the only one Giddey faces. In Oklahoma, the age of consent is 16, meaning if she was younger than that at the time of their alleged relationship, he could face a criminal investigation.