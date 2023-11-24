NBA Investigating Josh Giddey, 21, Over Claims of Alleged Relationship With High School Teen

The 21-year-old Oklahoma City Thunder player made headlines when an anonymous X, formerly known as Twitter, user shared photos and videos of the Australian-born athlete with a teenage girl.

The NBA is investigating claims that Josh Giddey is dating a high school girl, with the league revealing it's "looking into" the disturbing allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In one of the photos, the female — said to be a junior in high school — posed with Giddey, who appeared to be naked, and said she "just f---- Josh Giddey." In a video, the NBA player recorded himself with the minor saying, "With my girl. About to head back to mine."

"Josh Giddey from the OKC thunder with an under-age girl. First video he is talking to her brother. This is Disgusting and this man needs to be punished. We can't let this go under the surface any longer. This needs to be seen. Girl is a junior in high school," one user, who posted the clips and pics, stated.