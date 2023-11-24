Read the Report: Paramedics Unsuccessfully Tried to Save '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Husband at Nursing Home

The details of the death of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s late husband have been exposed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Caleb Willingham, 40, was found unresponsive at Ohio’s Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, where a responding officer stood guard outside his room until the forensic investigator from the Sandusky County Medical Examiner’s showed up.

According to a report that RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained from the Gibsonburg Police Department, investigators were unable to contact Willingham’s doctor, who might have provided crucial details about any pre-existing conditions that could have contributed to his sudden death.