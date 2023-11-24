Read the Report: Paramedics Unsuccessfully Tried to Save '1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton's Husband at Nursing Home
The details of the death of 1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton’s late husband have been exposed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Caleb Willingham, 40, was found unresponsive at Ohio’s Windsor Lane Health Care and Rehabilitation Center, where a responding officer stood guard outside his room until the forensic investigator from the Sandusky County Medical Examiner’s showed up.
According to a report that RadarOnline.com exclusively obtained from the Gibsonburg Police Department, investigators were unable to contact Willingham’s doctor, who might have provided crucial details about any pre-existing conditions that could have contributed to his sudden death.
After performing “life-saving measures with unsuccessful results,” Willingham was pronounced dead on June 30, 2023.
“The death was then turned over to the Sandusky County Coroner Office due to the EMS Captain being unable to make contact with the patient’s personal physician,” the police report stated.
“This Officer was advised that (a forensic) investigator would be responding. The officer remained at the door of the room to ensure the scene was secure until (the) investigator arrived.”
Even though the forensic investigator determined Willingham's death was “natural” due to a “medical issue,” his body was shipped to the coroner’s office for an autopsy.
A rep for the medical examiner told RadarOnline.com that the autopsy is complete, but they are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to determine the exact cause of the death.
“Medical staff were on-scene with the patient when he became unresponsive,” the police report stated. “During this Officer’s involvement with the incident, there were no indications of any criminal activity. This death investigation is concluded by this department.”
As we previously reported, Slaton and Willingham met at Windsor Lane in 2022 when the reality star checked in to shed extra pounds before bariatric surgery. He was being treated for obesity. The couple were estranged at the time of his death.
Windsor Lane is a skilled nursing facility for dementia and bariatric rehabilitation and has 89 beds. It is located 25 miles southeast of Toledo.
Since 2019, the facility has been fined nearly $90,000 by the Ohio Department of Health and Human Services for failing to take corrective actions on roughly a dozen complaints that found 58 deficiencies, according to a nursing home report published by ProPublica.
Officials for the facility were not available for comment when contacted by RadarOnline.com.