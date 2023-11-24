Teyana Taylor Says Daughters Are 'Not Fed Properly' and Appear 'Disheveled' When in Ex Iman Shumpert's Care
Teyana Taylor is pulling out all the stops against her estranged husband, Iman Shumpert, in her attempt for primary custody of their two children, with the singer accusing him of failing to care for their daughters when they are in his care. In documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Taylor claimed "they appear to be disheveled" and "not fed properly" when they are with the ex-NBA star.
The exes — who married in 2016 — share two children, Iman "Junie" Tayla Shumpert Jr., 7, and Rue Rose Shumpert, 3. As RadarOnline.com reported, Taylor secretly filed for divorce from Shumpert in January, but it wasn't made public until this week when Iman asked the court to add the parties' full names to their documents. The singer had filed with their initials, which bought them time.
The Gonna Love Me singer demanded temporary and primary custody of the girls, laying her ex's alleged behavior bare in the court documents.
According to Taylor, "she has been the primary caretaker of the parties’ minor children since their births and that it would be in the best interests of said minor children for Petitioner to be awarded temporary and permanent primary physical custody of said minor children."
She listed out several allegations, including that Junie and Rue "appear to be disheveled" and "are not fed properly," claiming that Shumpert is "not attentive to the children’s needs."
Taylor also accused her ex of having a "reckless disregard for the safety and well-being" of their kids. The two shocked the world when they announced their separation in October — eight months after she privately filed for divorce. ,
The musician said she stood by her NBA player beau's side through multiple cheating scandals and his DUI arrest, and it all became too much for her.
After the news broke about their super-secret divorce, Taylor and Shumpert's lawyers released statements.
"Ms. Taylor has tried to resolve this matter amicably and privately in order to protect all parties involved, particularly the parties’ minor children," her attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham, said.
"Ms. Taylor requests that the parties’ privacy be respected such that the parties and their minor children are not negatively impacted, and the parties’ divorce can be finalized."
Shumpert's lawyer, Stephen C. Steele, told TMZ, "Mr. Shumpert hopes parties and counsel can work toward a fair resolution, keeping the best interests of the children of paramount concern."