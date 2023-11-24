Fraud! Tax Charges! Tax Evasion! 11 Celebrities Who Were Busted by Uncle Sam

Chris Tucker suffered significant headaches when the U.S. government and the Internal Revenue Service discovered his federal income tax liabilities. Reports said he owed on his taxes from 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

He settled a $14 million bill with the IRS in 2014, but the government sued him in 2021 to collect his back payments after filing his taxes too late. Per the reports, he had "sufficient equity and cash to fully pay the taxes" but declined to settle.

In October, the Rush Hour actor agreed to pay $3.6 million plus interest to settle the case.