Fraud! Tax Charges! Tax Evasion! 11 Celebrities Who Were Busted by Uncle Sam

More and more celebrities are being busted for owing Uncle Sam a whopping amount of taxes.

Nov. 24 2023, Published 5:15 p.m. ET

Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker owed the U.S. government a jaw-dropping amount of unpaid taxes during the peak of his fame.

Chris Tucker suffered significant headaches when the U.S. government and the Internal Revenue Service discovered his federal income tax liabilities. Reports said he owed on his taxes from 2002, 2006, 2008, and 2010.

He settled a $14 million bill with the IRS in 2014, but the government sued him in 2021 to collect his back payments after filing his taxes too late. Per the reports, he had "sufficient equity and cash to fully pay the taxes" but declined to settle.

In October, the Rush Hour actor agreed to pay $3.6 million plus interest to settle the case.

Diddy

The IRS slapped Diddy, born Sean John Combs, with a $7,373 bill for the back taxes of his Atlanta restaurant. His representative said the problem occurred following a series of errors, including the IRS sending the notices to the establishment's old corporate address in New York and the company's handling of taxes.

Ja Rule

He admitted to not paying his taxes for five years.

U.S. Attorney Paul J. Fishman sentenced Ja Rule, whose real name is Jeffrey Atkins, to 28 months in prison for failing to file tax returns. The then 35-year-old artist pleaded guilty to charges, specifically for the tax issues between 2004 and 2008.

RadarOnline.com also learned in 2021 that he and Aisha Atkins were accused of paying over $3 million in federal taxes.

Lauryn Hill

She pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges in June 2012.

In May 2013, Lauryn Hill was sentenced for failing to pay tax on her 2005 to 2007 earnings. After the six-month prison stay, she was slapped with another batch of liens worth nearly $876,000.

O.J. Simpson

O.J. Simpson first received a lien in 1994, the same year he was arrested on suspicion following the murder of his ex-wife and Ronald Goldman.

O.J. Simpson has a long list of run-ins with the federal government for tax-related issues.

In 1994, the IRS filed a document warning to inform him of the potential seizure of his properties due to his $685,248 tax debt.

"After the funds were due, several notices were sent," IRS spokeswoman Laurie Keleman said. "Because of the large amount owed, things accelerated quickly. Once we ask for the money, and it doesn't come quickly, we protect the government's interest by filing a lien on the taxpayer's property."

He received more tax liens, including $180,000 worth imposed by the IRS.

Ronald Isley

He co-founded the Isley Brothers group.

Ronald Isley received three years and one month in prison in 2006 for tax evasion, and the court ordered him to pay $3.1 million in back taxes. While defense attorney Anthony Alexander suggested that he receive probation instead due to his health issues, a U.S. District Judge declined to give him a lesser sentence.

Ruben Studdard

He won the 'American Idol' in 2003.

Ruben Studdard owed the government $200,000 in back taxes, leading his property to have placed liens. He reportedly failed to pay income taxes in 2003 and 2005.

Shakira

The Columbian singer faced the Spanish prosecutors in her tax fraud case.

Shakira did not have a problem with Uncle Sam, but she dodged a possible jail time over a $16.4 million tax evasion case in Spain. She reportedly failed to pay income tax between 2012 and 2014.

The Hips Don't Lie singer, fortunately, saved herself from reaching a deal with Spanish tax authorities before a scheduled trial.

Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg announced he was giving up smoke, but it was part of an ad.

In 2008, Snoop Dogg settled $476,000 in back taxes to Uncle Sam after receiving a notice of the unpaid bills. He experienced a similar issue in 2013 when the IRS served him documents showing that he owed the government $546,270.29 for two separate years: 2009 and 2011.

Teresa and Joe Giudice

They filed for divorce after their arrest for fraud.

Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Giudice and Joe Guidice were hit with a $551,563 tax lien from the IRS after their indictment on 39 counts of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, making false statements on load applications and bank fraud.

Years after surviving the tax issue, Teresa received another tax lien in April for the $17,061.32 back taxes.

