'Rush Hour' Star Chris Tucker Hashing Out Settlement With IRS Over Massive $9 Million Tax Debt

Chris Tucker is close to finalizing a settlement with the IRS over his alleged $9 million tax debt, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tucker, and Uncle Sam have been “engaged in settlement discussions” and asked for the upcoming deadlines to be vacated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The government said, “f specific terms are finalized, the amount of money at issue, in this case, means that the settlement will have to go to the Associate Attorney General of the U.S. Department of Justice for approval. Reaching a final settlement and obtaining approval could take longer than usual.” Tucker and the IRS agreed to update the court in two months.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

The filing read, “Given the above, the United States thinks it would be most efficient to focus the parties’ time on resolving this case, if possible, without further litigation, to include trial. Both sides think there is a good chance of doing so. Because the parties have completed discovery, all that remains is finalizing the terms of a potential agreement."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, the IRS sued Tucker over his unpaid taxes. The government said it wanted a judgment in the amount of $9.6 million. The IRS broke down Tucker’s debt as $4,489,647.01 for 2002, $2,124,082.86 for 2006, $2,341,269.29 for 2008 and $468,598 for 2010. A separate lien was filed over an alleged $253k debt for 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA

Tucker denied all allegations of wrongdoing and claimed the IRS waited too long to file the lawsuit — citing the statute of limitations. The actor asked the court to throw out the entire lawsuit. In court documents, he argued that the numbers presented by the IRS were off. He denied owing $4.2 million for 2002 or $2.1 million for 2006.

Article continues below advertisement

Back in October 2020, Tucker sold off a home in Georgia and a portion of the proceeds were paid to the IRS. Tucker’s lawyer appeared to appear in court that the Rush Hour actor only owed $1.2 million for 2009 and another $468k for 2010.

Back in December, Jackie Chan announced he was on board for a Rush Hour 4 but would only commit if Tucker signed on.