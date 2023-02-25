Freddie Prinze Jr. Not Ready To Forgive Archnemesis Kiefer Sutherland Ahead Of Career His Comeback
Screen hunk Freddie Prinze Jr. is kicking his career back into high gear after lying low for a decade — and bashing Kiefer Sutherland for nearly driving him out of showbiz, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Freddie still hates Kiefer, but he realizes he can't let him live in his head forever," an insider dished. "He's ready to take on many acting projects as he can — as long as Kiefer isn't a part of them."
Now, 46, the former teen idol was red-hot in the 1990s, getting top billing in the hits I Know What You Did Last Summer and She's All That — but Prinze stepped back from the limelight after portraying counterterrorism agent Cole Ortiz on Kiefer's TV hit show 24 in 2010.
The gig left him badly scarred, with Prinze admitting, "I hated every moment of it. Kiefer was the most unprofessional dude in the world. That's not me talking trash. I'd say it to his face. I think everything that's worked with him has said that. I just wanted to quit the business after that. So, I just sort of stopped."
After stepping out of the spotlight, Prinze focused on raising his kids — Charlotte, 13, and Rocky, 10 — with his Buffy The Vampire Slayer wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45.
In addition to a handful of TV spots, he's done occasional voiceover work and wrote scripts for Vince McMahon's pro wrestling drama. But he's slowly making his way back to the big screen.
The comeback kid has shot two movies in the past year.
While Freddie didn't hold back about his feelings regarding Kiefer, the 56-year-old Hollywood veteran was surprised after hearing his former co-star's grievances and wished him well.
"Kiefer worked with Freddie Prinze, Jr. more than five years ago, and this is the first he has heard of Freddie's grievances," the actor's rep said at the time. "Kiefer enjoyed working with Freddie and wishes him the best."
Sources snitched prickly Prinze harbors a grudge against his archnemesis — especially after he coped backlash for Kiefer's classy response.