Putin Crony Dmitry Medvedev SLAMS President Joe Biden, Says Russia Will Use Nukes To Defend Itself From 'World Conflict'

Putin Crony Slams Joe Biden, Says Russia Will Use Nukes To Defend Itself
Source: Mega
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 7:30 p.m. ET

One of Vladimir Putin’s most outspoken allies called out President Joe Biden and said Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons to defend itself from “the verge of a world conflict,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday night, as President Biden delivered a speech in Warsaw, Poland, to a crowd of nearly 30,000 people, he claimed that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia, never.”

Source: Mega

The 80-year-old president also clarified that while “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia,” the United States and its fellow Western allies “do not seek to control or destroy Russia.”

On Wednesday, former Russian president-turned-Putin crony Dmitry Medvedev targeted President Biden and expressed skepticism regarding the president’s claims.

Source: Mega

“After all, it is obvious to all reasonable forces that if the United States wants the defeat of Russia, then we are on the verge of a world conflict,” wrote Medvedev in a post published to Telegram, according to Daily Mail.

“If the United States wants to defeat Russia, then we have the right to defend ourselves with any weapon, including nuclear,” he added.

Biden’s speech, and Medvedev’s subsequent response, came shortly after Putin announced Russia would be pulling out of a 2010 nuclear treaty with the U.S. that allowed each nation to inspect the other’s nuclear arsenal.

When asked about Putin’s decision to pull out of the treaty, Biden said the move was a “big mistake.”

Source: Mega

“It's a big mistake to do that, not very responsible,” Biden told ABC’s David Muir in Warsaw. “I think it's a mistake.”

“This war was never a necessity. It's a tragedy,” the president added during his speech in Poland earlier this week. “If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine.”

Source: Mega

But according to Medvedev, Biden and the U.S. are only prolonging Russia’s war against Ukraine by continuing to supply Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his military with cutting-edge weaponry.

“If the U.S. stops supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime, the war will end,” Medvedev said in response to Biden’s remarks.

