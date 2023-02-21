Vladimir Putin's Top Officials FALL ASLEEP During His 115-Minute State Of The Union Address

A number of Vladimir Putin’s top officials were caught falling asleep, yawning, and nodding off in their chairs as the Russian leader gave a nearly two-hour-long anti-West state of the union address, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Tuesday morning, as Putin spoke before Russia’s houses of Parliament and military commanders in central Moscow, dozens of the nation’s top officials had trouble keeping their eyes open as the 70-year-old Russian leader raged about the ongoing war in Ukraine.