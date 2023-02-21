Vladimir Putin's Top Officials FALL ASLEEP During His 115-Minute State Of The Union Address
A number of Vladimir Putin’s top officials were caught falling asleep, yawning, and nodding off in their chairs as the Russian leader gave a nearly two-hour-long anti-West state of the union address, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Tuesday morning, as Putin spoke before Russia’s houses of Parliament and military commanders in central Moscow, dozens of the nation’s top officials had trouble keeping their eyes open as the 70-year-old Russian leader raged about the ongoing war in Ukraine.
According to video clips from Putin’s address, dozens of those listening to Putin’s 115-minute speech were seen fighting to stay awake as the Russian strongman rambled on about the West interfering in the conflict.
Other officials were caught yawning regularly throughout the address while a few even slept as Putin ranted on.
Even more surprising was the fact that many of those in attendance appeared disinterested in what Putin had to say – particularly after he concluded his 115-minute speech and walked off the stage to the Russian national anthem.
According to video clips from the end of Putin’s address, the majority of those in attendance refused to sing their nation’s anthem and sat with blank expressions as he departed the central Moscow venue.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, many of Putin’s highest officials have been growing increasingly disillusioned with Russia’s war against Ukraine due to Putin’s failure to take the neighboring nation one full year after first invading on February 24, 2022.
During his address, Putin raged against the interference of Ukraine’s Western allies in the ongoing conflict and claimed the West was using the war as a means to procure “limitless power” on the global stage.
“We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared,” Putin told the seemingly bored and sleepy officials in attendance.
“We are defending people's lives, our home,” he continued. “And the West is striving for an unlimited domination.”
As RadarOnline.com reported, Putin’s address also came shortly after the Russian leader placed his nuclear triad on high alert following President Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday.
Although Ukraine’s intelligence services indicated the move was an attempt to “escalate to de-escalate” the ongoing conflict, Russia’s nuclear triad is now reportedly ready to launch at a moment’s notice.