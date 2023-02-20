Chechen Warlord Reveals Plans To Arrange Own Private Army, Fueling Theories He's Preparing For Russian Civil War In Putin's Absence
Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he wants to create his own private military company to compete with Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, RadarOnline.com has discovered.
Kadyrov, a loyalist of President Vladimir Putin, spoke very highly about what the Wagner Group has been able to accomplish while fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.
Wagner is led by Putin's close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin. In ongoing battles led by the group, Russia has been fighting for control over the eastern Donetsk city of Bakhmut for months, which is now reaching a critical point as the war rages on.
"I can not stop rejoicing at the success," Kadyrov wrote in a post on Telegram. "It seems that the private military company managed to achieve very impressive results."
"We can say confidently that Wagner has shown its mettle in military terms and drawn a line under discussions about whether or not such private military companies are needed. When my service to the state is completed, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother [Prigozhin] and create a private military company. I think it will all work out," he continued.
Although Kadyrov is impressed by Prigozhin's actions, some are speculating by his recent comments that he may be planning an exit strategy in case Putin loses his grip on power in Russia.
According to a Moscow-based expert, "This move is Kadyrov preparing for the period after Putin, when he intends to have his own large military force either to broker power in Russia — perhaps in a civil war — or even lead his own fiefdom out to a breakaway."
Kadyrov previously implied that Putin might not be fully aware of the true state of affairs while placing blame on commanders for unsuccessful efforts in Ukraine.
Despite his critique of top brass, he echoed the mission orders as the Russia-Ukraine war nears its one-year anniversary.
"Remember, friends — we are following orders, not discussing them. Any appointment by the Commander-in-Chief [President Vladimir Putin], any order, any task — each of these decisions is supported by us," he said. "The combat officers of the Chechen Republic, myself included, have excellent, well-coordinated relations with the Russian Defense — and there are no disagreements. This mechanism works like clockwork."
"By having access to data on the progress of the special military operation [in Ukraine], to information about the potential of the Russian army, its capabilities, and much more, I can have my own opinion, which I, as Ramzan Kadyrov, also have the right to express."