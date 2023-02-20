Chechen Warlord Reveals Plans To Arrange Own Private Army, Fueling Theories He's Preparing For Russian Civil War In Putin's Absence

Wagner is led by Putin's close ally Yevgeny Prigozhin. In ongoing battles led by the group, Russia has been fighting for control over the eastern Donetsk city of Bakhmut for months, which is now reaching a critical point as the war rages on.

"I can not stop rejoicing at the success," Kadyrov wrote in a post on Telegram. "It seems that the private military company managed to achieve very impressive results."

"We can say confidently that Wagner has shown its mettle in military terms and drawn a line under discussions about whether or not such private military companies are needed. When my service to the state is completed, I seriously plan to compete with our dear brother [Prigozhin] and create a private military company. I think it will all work out," he continued.