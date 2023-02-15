Anti-War Activist Warns Putin Regime Will Collapse As He's Jailed For Six Years For Criticizing Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
A Russian mother of two and anti-war activist made an impassioned speech directed at president Vladimir Putin from inside of a cage before she was jailed for six years.
RadarOnline.com has learned that 44-year-old Maria Ponomarenko warned Putin that his regime is on the brink of collapse as she waited in court in Barnaul, Siberia.
"If I had committed a real crime, then it would have been possible to ask for leniency, but I did not," she said.
Ponomarenko was sentenced to time behind bars for spreading "fake news" after she wrote about Russia bombing a theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol in a strike that killed around 600 civilians who had been sheltering there.
Russia had claimed Ukrainians were responsible but Kyiv and Western allies alleged that Moscow had bombed the building.
She criticized the targeting of civilians after the attack in March, writing, "It is impossible to remain silent, knowing about the death of thousands of innocent people. Sane people are for peace."
In addition to her six-year sentence, the court ruled that she can not work as a journalist for five years upon her release.
"What is happening in our country? If there is a war, call the war by its name — war," Ponomarenko declared. "Then apply military censorship. On what basis is military censorship applied to me? Patriotism is love for the motherland."
- Retired Russian General Admits Vladimir Putin Is Leading Russia To 'Defeat & Humiliation' In Ukraine
- Vladimir Putin's Medical Records Now Classified 'Top Secret' As Concerns Over Russian Leader's Deteriorating Health Continue
- Vladimir Putin Refuses To Fly, Anxious Russian President 'Only Travels By Armored Trains' As Fears Of Assassination Grow
She then called out Putin's special military operation, stating, "It should not be expressed in encouraging crimes. Corruption is a crime. Attacking a neighbor is a crime."
"The symbols V and Z should be wiped out, and those who put them on our [military] equipment should be sentenced," Ponomarenko continued in defiance of Putin.
Her impassioned speech comes on the heels of an update from NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg just shy of the one-year anniversary since the launch of Putin's operation, stating that Ukraine should gear up for the long haul.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace," he said. "What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks."