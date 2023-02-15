Anti-War Activist Warns Putin Regime Will Collapse As He's Jailed For Six Years For Criticizing Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

"If I had committed a real crime, then it would have been possible to ask for leniency, but I did not," she said.

Ponomarenko was sentenced to time behind bars for spreading "fake news" after she wrote about Russia bombing a theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol in a strike that killed around 600 civilians who had been sheltering there.

Russia had claimed Ukrainians were responsible but Kyiv and Western allies alleged that Moscow had bombed the building.