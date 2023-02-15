Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Vladimir Putin

Anti-War Activist Warns Putin Regime Will Collapse As He's Jailed For Six Years For Criticizing Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

caged anti war activist warns putin his regime will collapse pp
Source: MEGA
By:

Feb. 15 2023, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Russian mother of two and anti-war activist made an impassioned speech directed at president Vladimir Putin from inside of a cage before she was jailed for six years.

RadarOnline.com has learned that 44-year-old Maria Ponomarenko warned Putin that his regime is on the brink of collapse as she waited in court in Barnaul, Siberia.

Article continues below advertisement
caged anti war activist warns putin his regime will collapse
Source: MEGA

"If I had committed a real crime, then it would have been possible to ask for leniency, but I did not," she said.

Ponomarenko was sentenced to time behind bars for spreading "fake news" after she wrote about Russia bombing a theatre in Ukraine's Mariupol in a strike that killed around 600 civilians who had been sheltering there.

Russia had claimed Ukrainians were responsible but Kyiv and Western allies alleged that Moscow had bombed the building.

Article continues below advertisement
caged anti war activist warns putin his regime will collapse
Source: Ron Adar / M10s / MEGA

She criticized the targeting of civilians after the attack in March, writing, "It is impossible to remain silent, knowing about the death of thousands of innocent people. Sane people are for peace."

In addition to her six-year sentence, the court ruled that she can not work as a journalist for five years upon her release.

"What is happening in our country? If there is a war, call the war by its name — war," Ponomarenko declared. "Then apply military censorship. On what basis is military censorship applied to me? Patriotism is love for the motherland."

MORE ON:
Vladimir Putin
Article continues below advertisement
caged anti war activist warns putin his regime will collapse
Source: MEGA

She then called out Putin's special military operation, stating, "It should not be expressed in encouraging crimes. Corruption is a crime. Attacking a neighbor is a crime."

"The symbols V and Z should be wiped out, and those who put them on our [military] equipment should be sentenced," Ponomarenko continued in defiance of Putin.

Her impassioned speech comes on the heels of an update from NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg just shy of the one-year anniversary since the launch of Putin's operation, stating that Ukraine should gear up for the long haul.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
caged anti war activist warns putin his regime will collapse
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

"We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace," he said. "What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.