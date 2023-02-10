Vladimir Putin Gifts Fur Coats To The Wives Of Fallen Russian Soldiers As Compensation For Their Husbands' Deaths In Ukraine

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Putin’s potential PR stunt of gifting Russian widows fur coats and frozen fish came just weeks after the leader was caught staging a meeting with a group of alleged pro-Putin loyalists who lost both sons and husbands in the war against Ukraine.

"I would like you to know that, that I personally, and the whole leadership of the country — we share your pain," Putin told the women during the meeting at his personal residence in Moscow in November.

"We understand that nothing can replace the loss of a son — especially for a mother," Putin continued. "We share this pain."

