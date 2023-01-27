Volodymyr Zelenskyy Accuses Vladimir Putin Of 'Throwing Russian Troops Into Meat Grinder' & Calls Russian Leader A 'Nobody'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Vladimir Putin out and accused the Russian leader of “throwing” his troops into a “meat grinder” by mobilizing them into Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Zelenskyy’s surprising remarks were made on Thursday as he spoke about the latest Russian offensives launched against Ukraine.
According to the Ukrainian president, the recent attacks launched by Putin’s forces are “stronger” than before – but the Russian military is still suffering substantial losses as the ongoing war quickly approaches the one-year mark.
“We see their attacks are stronger there may be a couple of surges,” Zelenskyy explained, according to Daily Star. “The east is losing a lot of people.”
"They don’t care about that,” the Ukrainian leader continued. “We count their losses. 1,000s of soldiers – they just throw them into the meat grinder.”
Despite the recent offensives launched against his defending military forces, Zelenskyy remained optimistic that his troops will successfully be able to hold Putin’s forces back.
"It all depends on how much we can hold them back,” he explained. “In the east they are moving forward and losing a lot of people. It's just an extraordinary number.”
"They don't care about it. I mean, they don't count their people. This is a fact,” Zelenskyy continued on Thursday. "We are counting their people. But we don't have exact numbers. There are much more casualties from their side.”
Also, surprising was Zelenskyy’s indication that he has no interest in meeting with Putin to negotiate the end of the ongoing war. The Ukrainian leader even went as far as to deem the 70-year-old Russian despot a “nobody.”
"It is not interesting for me. Not interesting to meet, not interesting to speak,” he proclaimed. “I really don't understand who makes decisions in Russia."
"After a full-scale invasion, for me Putin is nobody,” Zelenskyy added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Zelenskyy’s remarks on Thursday came just days after the Ukrainian leader expressed skepticism about whether Putin is still alive.
He also again questioned who is making the current military decisions in Russia in connection to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
“I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what,” Zelenskyy said during a forum last week. “I’m not sure the president of Russia, who sometimes appears against a green screen, is the right one.”
“I don’t quite understand if he is alive,” Zelenskyy charged, “if he is making the decisions, or who is making the decisions there.”